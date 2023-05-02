Garmin named an Official Sponsor of the Professional Triathletes Organisation for 2023

Global sponsorship is comprised of international triathlon events as part of the PTO Tour

OLATHE, Kan., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced an agreement to become an official sponsor of Professional Triathletes Organisation and PTO's 2023 global tour of events, which are set to take place across the globe starring the world's best triathletes. As part of the sponsorship, Garmin will be the Official Transition Sponsor for the races as the athletes transition from each stage of the triathlon—from swim to bike to run.

Garmin named an Official Sponsor of the Professional Triathletes Organisation

"We are excited to be an Official Sponsor for the Professional Triathletes Organisation and its world class tour of events. Many of the world's top triathletes trust our state-of-the-art multisport smartwatches and GPS cycling computers that are packed with features to prepare them ahead of the big event and perform at an elite level on race day." — Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing

The sponsorship leans into Garmin and PTO's shared desire to improve and grow the global triathlon and cycling communities. Multiple Garmin-sponsored athletes will participate in this year's PTO Tour, including Rudy von Berg, Magnus Ditlev, Tim O'Donnell, Anne Haug, Patrick Lange, Holly Lawrence, Skye Moench and Laura Siddall. From training to race day, these athletes rely on Garmin's full suite of triathlete products — including the Forerunner® 965 and fēnix® 7 series smartwatches, Edge® 1040 Solar cycling computer, Tacx® NEO 2T smart trainer, Rally™ power meter pedals and the HRM-Pro™ Plus heart rate monitor — as they compete at the highest level.

"Garmin is the leader in its field, which is something we admire and also aspire to at the PTO. We want to make the PTO Tour the pinnacle of the sport and in order to do that, it helps to join forces with the best commercial sponsors out there. Garmin's wearable products are a top choice by many professionals who compete in our races to ensure no time is wasted in the vital 'T1 and T2'. As the Official Transition Sponsor of the PTO, Garmin will showcase the fastest athletes in what is known as the triathlon's 'fourth discipline.'" — Sam Renouf, PTO CEO

The PTO 2023 tour of events consists of the European Open on May 6 in Ibiza, Spain; US Open August 4-5 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Asian Open August 19-20 in Marina Bay, Singapore.

About the Professional Triathletes Organisation: The PTO is a new body, co-owned by the professional athletes, seeking to elevate and grow the sport of Triathlon and take it to the next level. Each PTO Open is raced over 100km (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run). 2023 PTO Tour races announced include: the PTO European Open in Ibiza on 6 May, the PTO US Open in Milwaukee on 4-5 August and the PTO Asian Open in Singapore on 19-20 August. The season will be underpinned by the PTO World Rankings, helping to create a compelling season-long narrative in the sport for the first time.

