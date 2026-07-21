Take the guesswork out of the game with Approach Z10, a compact laser rangefinder from Garmin

Smart golf tool sends precise distances to compatible devices, giving players extra confidence when making decisions on the course

OLATHE, Kan., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today unveiled Approach® Z10, a compact laser rangefinder that provides precise measurements1 to the pin of up to 350 yards with six times magnification. Weighing less than 7 ounces, the rangefinder is smaller and lighter than most smartphones and offers powerful attributes, including Garmin's Range Relay feature which sends ranged distances to a compatible smartwatch, handheld or the Garmin Golf™ smartphone app. Once the target has been locked in, players can see a laser range arc on their paired devices that reveals everything in play as well as distances to the front and back of the green to quickly understand where the pin is located2.

Smart golf tool sends precise distances to compatible devices, giving players extra confidence when making decisions on the course.

"For players that use a Garmin smartwatch or golf handheld on the course, the Approach Z10 can supercharge their devices, making them extremely precise with measurements to the pin, the front and back of the green and everything else in play. We understand the importance of having accurate distances when you're deciding which club to use and how you approach each shot."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Ready for the round

Quickly range distance to the pin: View distance to the pin and the front and back of the green, with vibrational feedback to know when the rangefinder is locked in on its target.

View distance to the pin and the front and back of the green, with vibrational feedback to know when the rangefinder is locked in on its target. Dynamic distance: Ranged distances synced to a compatible Garmin device stay dynamic, automatically adjusting as players approach the target. No need to re-range before each shot.

Ranged distances synced to a compatible Garmin device stay dynamic, automatically adjusting as players approach the target. No need to re-range before each shot. PlaysLike distance: See how far each shot should play directly through the viewfinder, with yardage adjusted for elevation changes.

See how far each shot should play directly through the viewfinder, with yardage adjusted for elevation changes. Tournament mode: An external indicator light lets competitors know that the device is only providing data within the rules.

An external indicator light lets competitors know that the device is only providing data within the rules. Magnetic mount: Conveniently store the range finder with an included magnetic mount when riding in a golf cart.

Conveniently store the range finder with an included magnetic mount when riding in a golf cart. Find My Rangefinder: If misplaced, players can see their rangefinder's last known location when paired to the Garmin Golf app.

If misplaced, players can see their rangefinder's last known location when paired to the Garmin Golf app. Exceptional battery life: Enjoy up to one year of use without needing to replace the battery.

Become a Garmin Golf member

Not only does the Garmin Golf app provide players with premium features when using the Approach Z10, but a Garmin Golf membership ($9.99/month or $99.99/year) also gives golfers access to Green Contour Data, allowing them to see the slope direction of the green on select courses. Using the slope information, golfers can figure out how much the ball will release after pitching, know which side of the pin is better to putt from and know the best miss for worst-case scenarios. Players can also get aerial imagery for a high-resolution, realistic view of the shot ahead on the more than 43,000 courses from around the world.



The Approach Z10 laser rangefinder is available now with a suggested retail price of $299.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/golf.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

1 Ranged distances are accurate within one yard.

2 When connected to the Garmin Golf app or a compatible Garmin device.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Approach are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.