Garmin receives multiple supplier awards from Embraer

Inaugural "Best of the Best" award recognizes Garmin's outstanding aviation systems, services and support

OLATHE, Kan., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced it has been named the 2022 "Best of the Best" Supplier by Embraer, a leading aerospace company, at its Suppliers Conference in Campos do Jordão, Brazil on April 18. Additionally, Garmin was recognized as the top supplier in both the Systems and Services & Support categories for its G3000® Prodigy Touch flight deck systems in the Phenom 100EV and Phenom 300E.

Embraer honored Garmin with multiple awards, including the 2022 'Best of the Best' Supplier at its annual Suppliers Conference. These awards recognize Garmin's outstanding aviation systems, services and support.

This annual award program honors an elite group of suppliers for their outstanding performance, continuous improvement and increased customer satisfaction among all suppliers who serve Embraer's global commercial aviation, business aviation and defense markets.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Embraer with these prestigious supplier awards, including the first 'Best of the Best' in the company's history. These accolades are a testament to Garmin's commitment to Embraer and our mutual customers around the world, and we are honored by the confidence they have entrusted in us as we strive to deliver the most innovative flight deck solutions backed by the best support in the industry." –Phil Straub, Garmin Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Aviation

Embraer's supplier awards recognize Garmin's design innovation, ease of use and overall system architecture, as well as outstanding efforts in production line support, quality, and on-time reliability of the supply chain. These accolades validate Garmin's achievement in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art flight deck systems, while remaining responsive to market needs and preferences.

This is the eighth consecutive year Garmin has received a supplier award from Embraer. Over the past 13 years, Embraer has presented Garmin with 15 honors across various categories, including: Electric & Electronics Systems, Technical Support to Operators, Electro-Mechanical Systems, Material Support to Operator, Systems, Services & Support, and Best of the Best.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

