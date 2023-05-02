Garmin receives Operational Excellence Award from Airbus Helicopters

OLATHE, Kan., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced it recently received the 2022 Operational Excellence Award from Airbus Helicopters at their annual Supplier Conference in Marignane, France. In addition to recognizing excellence in on-time delivery and quality, the award highlights Garmin's outstanding performance amid a period of global supply chain challenges.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Airbus Helicopters for our commitment to serve them and our mutual customers. This prestigious award represents the strong collaboration between Airbus Helicopters and Garmin and is a testament to the hard work and dedication provided by the entire Garmin team. We are truly grateful to receive this award recognizing the entire organization's commitment to on-time delivery, quality, and customer support." – Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales and Marketing

Select Airbus Helicopters, including the H125, H130, H135 and H145, offer Garmin as standard avionics. Garmin's vertically integrated manufacturing model and agility in global operations allows products to be delivered at high rates while mitigating supply chain issues. Garmin is committed to delivering products on time with great quality globally. This marks the fourth award Garmin has received from Airbus Helicopters globally. The Garmin Aviation team was recognized with the 2018 North American Supplier of Excellence Award by Airbus Helicopters Canada and received consecutive On-Time Delivery awards by Airbus Helicopters, Inc. in 2019 and 2020.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland , Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog .

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

