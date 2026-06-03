Garmin releases global running and cycling data reports

Data shows how athletes logged activities on two legs and two wheels

OLATHE, Kan., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is celebrating both global running day and global cycling day with the release of its running and cycling data reports, highlighting how athletes around the world are recording runs and rides. Whether taking to the trails, roads, mountainsides or their home gyms, the Garmin Connect™ community proved running and cycling activities remain popular globally.

Here are some key takeaways from the past year:

Garmin's running and cycling data reports highlight how athletes around the world are recording runs and rides.

Running data

Garmin runners recorded nearly 13% more indoor and 3% more outdoor running activities . There was also a 23% increase in users who recorded a run and a strength activity in the same week.

and . There was also a 23% increase in users who recorded a run and a strength activity in the same week. The average distance ran was 4.82 miles with those aged 50-59 running slightly more per activity on average at 5.1 miles.

with those aged 50-59 running slightly more per activity on average at 5.1 miles. The average pace per mile was 9:21 for men and 10:11 for women . Runners in Ireland logged the fastest average mile (9:09) followed by those in Portugal and then Italy.

. Runners in logged the (9:09) followed by those in Portugal and then Italy. Runners logged the most miles in August and typically ran the farthest on Saturdays .

and typically . The half marathon training plan was the most popular distance trained for using Garmin Coach .

training plan was the . The average VO2 max for all Garmin runners was 50 and the average sleep score was 73.

Cycling data

The average bike ride per user was 28.59 miles with cyclists in Italy recording the highest average miles per ride (34.73), followed by those in Belgium and then Spain.

per user was with cyclists in recording the per ride (34.73), followed by those in Belgium and then Spain. Garmin cyclists spent about 115 minutes on average on each ride . They also recorded most of their rides on Sundays and the most popular month of the year for all rides was August .

on average . They also recorded and the of the year for all rides was . Garmin cyclists rode an average speed of 14.89 miles per hour (mph) and climbed an average 1,158 feet per ride .

of and . The average VO2 max for all Garmin cyclists was 51. Data also indicates that the more miles cyclists recorded each week, the higher their VO2 max was.

Click here to read the entire running data report and here to read the cycling data report.

What athletes love about Garmin

"Living in Seattle, I rely heavily on indoor track training, and the indoor track activity on my Garmin Forerunner® 970 allows me to maintain the same level of pacing precision I expect from GPS outdoors. The consistency my smartwatch provides is critical for getting the most out of every session—no matter where I'm running."

—Isaiah Harris, Garmin-sponsored 800m runner

"My Edge 850 is a non-negotiable for every training ride. Lately, I have been exploring new ride areas and trails. It's so important for me to reduce my pause time while training, so I have a screen set on my Edge with a large view of navigation with a couple ride stats, including my ride time and power. Since the navigation on the Edge is so easy to use and read while riding, I can stay on top of my specific training plan and ride like a local in new places. The entire ecosystem on Garmin Connect makes it easy to view my training stats, sleep, and recovery all in one place. One feature I really appreciate is the Altitude Acclimation, which allows me to track my elevation and performance improvements throughout my altitude training. Since I am tracking my training load on my Edge and sleep with my Index™ Sleep Monitor1, I can optimally observe how I balance my training and recovery while at altitude. Every detail counts!"

—Haley Batten, Garmin-sponsored mountain biker

Ready for every run or ride

From casually running and cycling with friends to preparing for their next big race, athletes can count on Garmin products to help them train smarter and go farther. The latest smartwatches – including Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, Forerunner 570, Forerunner 970, fēnix® 8 Pro and Venu® 4 – are packed with popular health and fitness features to help runners and cyclists of all abilities achieve their goals. Garmin's cycling collection includes Edge GPS cycling computers with bike-specific mapping and advanced training features, as well as Rally™ pedal-based power meters, Varia™ smart lights and rearview radars that warn of approaching cars and Tacx® indoor smart trainers to help cyclists train smarter year-round.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

1 Activity tracking accuracy.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Edge, Forerunner, fēnix and Venu are registered trademarks and Garmin Connect, Index, Rally and Varia are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Stephanie Kelner and Adrieanna Norse / 913-397-8200 / [email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.