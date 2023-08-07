Garmin signs purchase agreement to acquire JL Audio, a highly regarded audio solutions manufacturer

Acquisition brings premium audio integration across a broad range of Garmin markets and products

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire JL Audio, a privately-held U.S. company that designs and manufactures audio solutions for marine, aftermarket automotive, powersports, home and RV customers.

"JL Audio's extensive audio experience will create new opportunities to provide premium audio features across a broad range of our markets and products. The JL Audio brand is known around the world for offering a premium audio experience which is made possible by their talented and dedicated associates. We look forward to welcoming the JL Audio team into the Garmin family." –Cliff Pemble, Garmin President and CEO

With over four decades of experience, JL Audio offers premium audio products and accessories, including speakers, amplifiers, subwoofers and other audio components.

"JL Audio shares Garmin's vision to deliver unique technology solutions, supported by meaningful R&D and engineering. We are thrilled at the opportunity to integrate into Garmin's product ecosystem. JL Audio will contribute audio knowledge and engineering expertise to create great audio products for many years to come." –Lucio Proni, JL Audio Founder and CEO

JL Audio is headquartered in Miramar, Fla., and employs more than 600 associates. The completion of this acquisition is expected to occur by the end of 2023 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. All existing JL Audio products will continue to be supported post-closing, and customers can expect to continue receiving the same great customer service. Financial terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

