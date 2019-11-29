Garmin Smartwatch Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive & Forerunner Watch Sales Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Garmin Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Deal Stripe.

Best Garmin deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A Garmin smartwatch is the watch of choice of many fitness enthusiasts. Their line provides a variety of options for the user. The brand's VivoActive 3 Music is considered to be their best smartwatch while the Forerunner 235 and 935 are touted as being the jack-of-all-trades. The boldly designed Fenix 5x, which is included in the Fenix series, is a watch that is truly made for the outdoors. The series also includes a Sapphire edition. Both VivoFit and VivoSmart are considered as a feature-packed fitness band hybrid.

When does the Black Friday sale start and end at Amazon and Walmart? Shoppers should make a note in their diary for Black Friday on the 29th November and Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.

Amazon makes deals available as early as the first week of November. New items and more discounts are typically introduced every hour once the actual week of Black Friday begins. These deals are usually available until the first week of December. Holiday savings are also available in Walmart much earlier than usual, as the retailer offers special deals on toys, gadgets, kitchenware and furniture starting from October 25. The bulk of Walmart's Black Friday deals usually start dropping on Walmart.com on the evening of Thanksgiving, November 27, while in-store offers usually become available the day after, November 28.

Black Friday deals are only available during a limited window, which is usually from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday. Amazon widens this time frame significantly, adding an extra week for Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Stripe