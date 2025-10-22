Garmin unveils D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2, its newest aviator smartwatches.

Pilot-centric watches boast avionics connectivity and tools aviators will want on the ground and in the skies

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the D2™ Air X15 and the D2 Mach 2, its latest aviator smartwatches with advanced aviation, health, fitness and other valuable smartwatch features. Including bright AMOLED touchscreen displays and built-in speakers and microphones, the newest D2 smartwatches add avionics connectivity, aviation-centric morning reports, voice commands and more. The D2 Air X15 will light the way with its new LED flashlight and PlaneSync™ compatibility, while the D2 Mach 2 matches the X15 capabilities and introduces additional features such as advanced aviation maps and alerts for weather conditions exceeding personal minimums. Designed for the most demanding pilot lifestyles, the D2 Air X15 gets up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the D2 Mach 2 offers up to 26 days.

"Loaded with incredible aviation, fitness and smartwatch features that pilots will love, the new D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 redefine how aviators use their smartwatch. Pilots can now use the voice command feature to start a flight activity on the ground and once they're in the air, they can connect their watch to their avionics to get flight data and alerts right on their wrist."

–Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support

The D2 difference

Avionics connectivity: When the Garmin Pilot app is connected to compatible avionics, the D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 will display avionics flight data and navigation information. Both watches will also notify the user of crew alerting messages from compatible avionics right on the wrist 1 .

See the day's weather outlook and field conditions at the user's chosen airport and receive a customized health summary based on sleep and activity patterns. On-device voice commands: Use voice commands to easily set a timer, start an activity and more. Additionally, pilots can use this feature for aviation specific commands such as "Start Fly activity," "Direct to," and "Show me the METAR."

Use voice commands to easily set a timer, start an activity and more. Additionally, pilots can use this feature for aviation specific commands such as "Start Fly activity," "Direct to," and "Show me the METAR." Voice notes: Make geo-referenced voice memos for later reference which can be viewed in a voice memo app on the watch and geo-tagged within a specific activity or the Garmin Connect ™ app – allowing pilots to provide context during a flight or even set a reminder to look at something when back on the ground.

Make geo-referenced voice memos for later reference which can be viewed in a voice memo app on the watch and geo-tagged within a specific activity or the Garmin Connect app – allowing pilots to provide context during a flight or even set a reminder to look at something when back on the ground. Garmin Messenger™ app: Communicate via two-way text messaging on your wrist2.

D2 Air X15

Designed for everyday wear, the D2 Air X15, is the perfect blend of premium smartwatch technology and modern aviation tools. The bright AMOLED touchscreen display is protected by extra-durable Gorilla Glass 3, with an intuitive watch face that can dynamically change colors to match current flight conditions based on the user's selected airport's METAR. A new built-in LED flashlight features multiple white light intensities and a red light to help pilots during nighttime flight operations. Pilots operating a PlaneSync-equipped aircraft can now access the aircraft dashboard to view status information3 including fuel, electrical, database and location information while away from the aircraft.

The 45mm watch case comes in a stainless steel or slate metal bezel with a black silicone band.

D2 Mach 2

With an updated design and graphical interface – plus a full suite of aviation features – the D2 Mach 2 is the most refined lineup of D2 series smartwatches to date. Built for 24/7 wear, the D2 Mach 2 features a vibrant and sunlight-readable AMOLED display under a sapphire lens with a new sensor guard and leakproof buttons.

The D2 Mach 2 features the most advanced aviation maps on any Garmin aviator watch to date and includes detailed topography, terrain shading, color-coded airspace boundaries, user waypoints, intersections and VORs and more. Pilots can quickly swipe to Maps from the watch's Fly activity page and zoom into runways to view positioning and orientation from their wrist. Aviators can track their current flight path using the live track log, or breadcrumb trail, which displays as a trailing line on the map, and they can even customize the aircraft icon to a piston, turboprop, jet or helicopter.

Additionally, pilots can set up personal minimums tolerances for weather conditions that matter most to their flying such as flight condition (MVFR, IFR, LIFR), max crosswind, max density altitude, max gust factor, max wind speed, minimum ceiling and minimum visibility. Configurable for nearest airport and multiple additional airports, the D2 Mach 2 monitors weather conditions against their own personal minimums and sends alerts when a threshold is crossed. The weather elements on the watch face will turn orange if the selected airport's METAR is reporting weather conditions that exceed the user-configured personal minimums.

Designed for active lifestyle customers, the D2 Mach 2 adds support for recreational diving activities with its new leakproof buttons, 40m dive rating and single-gas scuba dive activity, plus a no-fly timer for after the dive.

The D2 Mach 2 is available in two sizes with design options that are durable, rugged and built for performance. The 47mm option has a titanium bezel with polymer watch case and comes with an Oxford brown leather watch band. The 51mm option has a carbon gray Diamond-like carbon (DLC) titanium bezel with polymer watch case and comes with a vented titanium bracelet with carbon gray DLC coating. Both options also come standard with a QuickFit® Pilot blue/black silicone watch band.

Available now, the D2 Air X15 has a suggested retail price of $649.99, while the D2 Mach 2 47mm is $1,349.99 and the D2 Mach 2 51mm is $1,499.99. To learn more, visit Garmin.com/D2.

1 Requires iOS system, updated version of Garmin Pilot and compatible avionics. 2 Requires both the send and receiver of messages to have the Garmin Messenger app installed on their paired smartphones. 3 Remote aircraft status requires active PlaneSync subscription. User's smart device must have internet connectivity. Feature is available on-ground only and requires GDL 60 to have LTE connectivity; signal strength and other factors may apply. See Garmin.com/PlaneSyncCoverage for coverage details.

