GARMN Olathe Soccer Complex Announces Individual Field Naming Rights and Sponsorship Opportunities

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex and Heartland Soccer Association announced today field naming rights opportunities are now available at the world-class GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex.

Located in the heart of Olathe, KS at Highway K-10 and Ridgeview Road, the GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex (GOSC) features nine all turf soccer fields and serves as a destination sports complex on a year-round basis.

The complex hosts 1.5 million sports-minded visitors from 16 states each year, making it an ideal setting to showcase your brand and promote your product or service.

"We are excited to officially open the individual field naming rights and sponsorship process. We have had a lot of excitement around this opportunity, companies aligning themselves with the complex, youth soccer and overall physical fitness and health," stated Shane Hackett, Executive Director of Heartland Soccer, managing partner of the GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex. "League play and tournaments not only bring in an estimated 1.5 million people to the complex yearly, but creates millions of dollars in economic impact to surrounding areas as well. We look forward to matching up businesses and sponsors with our soccer and sports community."

GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex will provide Naming Rights partners with massive brand exposure on a year-round basis, unlike any other venue in the area. This unique and high-impact investment includes opportunities such as:

Dominant permanent signage

Digital display advertising at the complex, web and mobile.

On-site marketing and promotional opportunities

Category exclusivity, intellectual property and official partner rights

Hospitality, print and media-related opportunities

An array of other opportunities specifically customized to achieve a partner's initiatives.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner up with this truly unique complex in such an amazing location and incredible soccer facility," said Bridgette Samuelson, Director of Partnership Development and Operations. "Interest in sponsorship opportunities associated with GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex has already been robust before our announcement so we have created a variety of marketing opportunities that will provide tremendous value to companies of all sizes and types. The pinnacle of these opportunities being our individual Field Naming Rights."

Companies partnering with Heartland Soccer at GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex can expect to:

Associate their brand with the largest league and tournament host of youth soccer in the region.

Strategically align their brand with the region's premier youth soccer venue.

Harness the emotional power of sports and create one-of-a-kind experiences for audiences.

Customization of partnership to best suit their business and community investment objectives.

Organizations, businesses and individuals with interest in Naming Rights and Sponsorship opportunities for GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex, please contact Bridgette Samuelson with Heartland Soccer Association at [email protected], or at 913-888-8768.

