Garner Foods Announces Retirement of CEO, Ann Garner Riddle

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garner Foods, makers of Texas Pete® sauces and Green Mountain Gringo® salsa and tortilla strips, announced today that Ann Garner Riddle will retire from her role as President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 31, 2024, after a distinguished and impactful 14 years serving as CEO and nearly 53 years with the company. In July of this year Garner Foods® Board of Directors will embark on a search for a new CEO evaluating both internal and external candidates. It was also announced today that Heyward Garner, Chief Operations Officer, will expand his role assuming the position of Chairman of the Board. Ann Garner Riddle is the last of the third generation of the Garner family to retire from Garner Foods leaving the leadership of the company now fully in the hands of the fourth generation of the family.

Reflecting on her decision to retire, Riddle expressed her joy in serving as President and CEO of Garner Foods saying, "One of my favorite things to say about working at Garner Foods is, I love what I get to do every day! I am so thankful for the opportunity to work alongside every team member. Together we have made Garner Foods a stronger organization. We are an organization that will remain family owned and managed. We are an organization that will continue to grow and serve our customers and consumers the very best products, that enhance the total food experience of every single person who enjoys our products."

Riddle started with the company January 2, 1972, working in Quality Control, learning the ropes from her father, uncles, and numerous employees along the way. She has worked in almost every department in Operations from Product Development to working on production lines. She became the company's first IT person, bringing in the first computers to modernize the business and its operations.

Under Riddle's leadership the company has flourished, expanding its products lines, entering new markets, and solidifying its position as a brand leader in the food industry. Looking ahead Riddle stated, "The future of Garner Foods is bright. Our fourth generation of family members are solidly in place to manage and grow Garner Foods; and they are proudly raising the fifth generation of family members who will one day run the company. In 2029, Garner Foods will celebrate her 100th Anniversary. What a joyful time that will be for all of us!"

The company also announced today the establishment of a new foundation. Riddle will serve as Chairman of the Board of the foundation spearheading the long-standing philanthropic initiatives of the company. The vision of helping other began with the first and second generations of the Garner family and had grown during the leadership of the third and fourth generations. Along with the foundation the company has committed to an employee match program that will double employee donations annually.

The fourth generation of the Garner family praised Riddle's leadership and looked toward the future. "I don't have the words to express how proud I am of Ann," stated Heyward Garner. "I'm excited to see her flourish in her new role, helping us stand up a foundation. Philanthropy has been close to Ann's heart for as far back as I can remember. Ann is my aunt. I spent my whole life growing up with her in our factory and around the dinner table. Ann and my mother enjoyed the miniatures hobby together. Ann and her husband Arthur are fervent railroad aficionados. They follow and cheer proudly for NC State's basketball and football teams. I know that Ann and Arthur will continue to share these loves with their family and friends, and I hope she finds joy and peace in her retirement years."

"I'm proud to have served under Ann's leadership for these last nine years," says Matt McCollum, Chief Financial Officer. "She made great progress strengthening this organization for success. She will be a true asset in leading the new foundation as she continues to care for our community."

Calen Butler, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis stated, "It has been exciting to watch Garner Foods grow, change, and prosper under Ann's outstanding leadership. She is retiring at a time when the company has never been stronger while also leaving many incredible growth opportunities for her successor. The foundation will flourish under her care; her long-standing involvement and passion for charity is invaluable."

Riddle will remain on Garner Foods Board of Directors and Advisors along with previously retired members of the Garner family, Hal Garner, Frank Sherrill, and Glenn Garner.

About Garner Foods

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Garner Foods is a family owned and managed manufacturer famous for its Texas Pete® Hot Sauce, a leading brand of hot sauce in the U.S. Founded in 1929 as a maker of barbecue sauce, the company now sells a full line of hot sauces, wing sauces, and seafood sauces under the Texas Pete® brand, as well as salsas and tortilla strips under the Green Mountain Gringo® brand. Garner Foods products are sold in supermarkets, military commissaries, convenience stores, and restaurants throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. Green Mountain Gringo® Salsa was named best store-bought salsa by the TODAY show in June 2022.

SOURCE Garner Foods