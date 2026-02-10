Garner Health Raises $118 Million to Close the Healthcare Quality and Cost Gap; Reaches $1.35 Billion Valuation

The funding will be used to scale Garner's proprietary provider-ranking engine and incentive platform that now helps lower healthcare costs for over 2.5 million members

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garner Health, a leading digital platform that helps patients find the best healthcare providers using better data and smarter financial incentives, announced it has raised $118 million in funding. Garner's Series D, which brings the company's total capital raised to-date to approximately $200 million, was led by Kleiner Perkins with participation from Redpoint, Maverick, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Mercy, Plus Capital, and other existing investors.

The funding comes at a time of explosive growth for Garner, with revenue up over 130% year-over-year as employers continue to look for alternatives to traditional provider search tools. The capital will be used to further expand Garner's industry-leading doctor ranking platform, scale its AI-driven navigation and appointment booking capabilities and grow its team to meet the demands of a rapidly growing customer base.

The U.S. healthcare system suffers from a fundamental market failure: a lack of transparent data on physician quality and a lack of incentives for patients to seek high-performing providers.

"The single most important health decision we make is which individual doctor we see when we need care," said Nick Reber, Founder and CEO of Garner Health. "Our data shows that the top-performing doctors have 75% lower rates of complications and mortality than their peers. By identifying these providers and creating the financial incentives for patients to see them, we aren't just saving money—we're fundamentally re-engineering the healthcare marketplace to reward quality."

"Garner delivers a rare double win in healthcare: getting patients to the highest quality doctors while simultaneously cutting costs at scale," said Josh Coyne at Kleiner Perkins. "Already serving 2.5 million people, Garner is fundamentally reshaping the way Americans access healthcare."

Garner leverages one of the nation's largest medical data sets - covering more than 320 million patient medical records - to identify doctors who follow the latest research, avoid unnecessary procedures, and help patients get healthy faster.

Unlike traditional transparency tools that fail to meaningfully change employees' behavior, Garner drives true employee engagement. Garner does this by acting as a financial administrator that layers on top of existing health plans. When employees use Garner to find a Top Provider, their employer covers all or most out-of-pocket costs (deductibles and co-pays). The result: employees pay on average 80% less out-of-pocket to see the best doctors, while employers see an average 12% reduction in total healthcare spend in the first year alone.

Among Garner's more than 700 clients and partners are some of the largest employers, health plans and providers in the country.

About Garner Health Garner Health is a health technology company on a mission to improve the quality of the American healthcare system. By using a massive dataset of 320 million patient records to identify the best doctors and creating powerful financial incentives for patients to see them, Garner helps employees get better care while significantly lowering costs for employers. For more information, visit www.garnerhealth.com.

