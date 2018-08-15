Garnet Hill and Plum Print Team Up To Support The Kids In Need Foundation for Back to School

FRANCONIA, N.H., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, as parents take their treasured first-day photos, Garnet Hill will donate $10 to The Kids In Need Foundation for each school pic shared with the hashtag #GHBackpackGiveBack on Instagram or at garnethill.com/backpackgiveback.

As a partnership between Garnet Hill and kids-artwork archivists Plum Print, this campaign to help the Kids In Need Foundation will run from August 15 through September 14, 2018, and will raise up to $5,000 for this organization that provides school supplies to students and teachers who need them most.

Simply by participating, parents will be eligible for a chance to win one of five custom Plum Print coffee-table books featuring their child's own artwork (a $215 value).

Over the last 23 years, The Kids In Need Foundation has distributed more than $1 billion in free school supplies to students and teachers. Kids In Need Foundation's programs include 40 Resource Centers nationwide, where teachers can receive free school supplies to bring back to their classrooms.

Garnet Hill and Plum Print are excited to team up to support Kids In Need Foundation, and help get this school year off to a strong start.

Drawing on inspiration from around the world, Garnet Hill creates unique apparel and home furnishings that can be described in two words: Beautiful, Naturally. ™ Elegant design and natural fibers are hallmarks of the company, which was founded in 1976 as an importer of English flannel sheets. It has grown into a destination for discerning customers everywhere, and is a multichannel marketer, offering the merchandise it designs and curates for women, kids and home through catalogs and online at www.garnethill.com. Garnet Hill is one of the Qurate Retail Group portfolio brands, which are collectively owned by Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB).

The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed $1 Billion in school supplies, directly benefiting 6.2 million students and 200,000 teachers in 2017. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @KidsInNeed

Plum Print transforms the overwhelming piles of artwork that your children create into beautiful, custom keepsake coffee-table books. And with parents in mind, the process is so easy! A prepaid shipping box is delivered to your doorstep. You fill the box with artwork (clay figures, finger paintings, drawing, large murals, spelling tests, report cards, it's all fair game). Plum Print's team of designers then photographs each piece with care and designs a custom book just to your liking. Artwork that would otherwise be stashed out of sight is now at your fingertips! Your little artists will beam with pride seeing their published masterpieces, and Grandma will relish in seeing her little Picasso's creativity. Plum Print was founded in 2012 and is based in Asheville, North Carolina

