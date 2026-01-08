FRANCONIA, N.H., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnet Hill , the beloved lifestyle brand known for its natural fibers and timeless design, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a year-long tribute to its heritage, customers, and commitment to sustainability.

Garnet Hill Celebrates 50 Years of Timeless Design and Natural Fibers Garnet Hill Celebrates 50 Years of Timeless Design and Natural Fibers

Over 50 years ago, founders Pegge Kirshner and Grant Dowse returned from Europe with a simple treasure: a set of English flannel sheets that sparked an idea. Amid the energy crisis, they recognized how 100% cotton flannel could keep people warm and cozy at home, even with the thermostat turned down, inspiring them to share its comfort with others.

In 1976, Garnet Hill was born. What began as a modest catalog devoted to natural fibers quickly grew, supported by a community of friends and artisans who shared the founders' passion for exceptional quality and timeless design. Today, Garnet Hill is a trusted destination for premium bedding, apparel, and home decor, proudly honoring its heritage by creating products from nature's finest fibers — thoughtfully designed, responsibly sourced, and defined by a legacy of artistry, craftsmanship, and care.

"Fifty years ago, Pegge and Grant were ahead of their time instilling the company with values that are in demand now more than ever," said Connie Hallquist, President of Garnet Hill. "The integrity, care, and commitment to the community and environment of our founders continue to guide everything we do. As we celebrate this epic milestone, our passion and true difference, has and always will be, our dedication to well-crafted, enduring pieces sourced from natural fibers.

To commemorate its golden anniversary, Garnet Hill is debuting three exclusive product collections that honor its design legacy and New England roots:

The Franconia Collection: A limited-edition collection, featuring a commissioned print with artist Jill Labieniec. The exclusive print is inspired by the natural beauty of Franconia and the North Country of New Hampshire. The collection includes artfully designed bedding and sleepwear that reflects the brand's connection to place and purpose.

Archive Inspired: Nostalgia inspires us to revisit past favorites reimagined for today's customer, from a crewneck sweater in supersoft Peruvian organic cotton to a gingham blanket handcrafted by local New Hampshire artisans. These pieces, along with other styles and prints, celebrate five decades of quality, craftsmanship, and enduring design.

The Best of Garnet Hill: Highlighting the brand's most enduring pieces — from its Signature Flannel sheets and beloved Dream Quilt to the favorite Cashmere Wrap and Linen Tunic — these iconic designs with attention to every detail reflect the soul of Garnet Hill—comfortably timeless.

Fifty years on, Garnet Hill continues to build on the legacy of our founders – a quest for the very best that nature has to offer bringing beauty and comfort into everyday life and making a lasting impact on our community.

About Garnet Hill

For 50 years, Garnet Hill has been a destination for beautifully designed, responsibly sourced, and passionately crafted products made from natural fibers. A direct-to-consumer retailer offering apparel and products for the home in original designs, prints, and patterns. Sourced from nature. Quality in every stitch. Since 1976. Garnet Hill is part of QVC GroupSM, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, and Grandin Road®

For press inquiries and media access, please contact:

Catie Archambeau

Michele Marie PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Garnet Hill