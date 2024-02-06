FRANCONIA, N.H., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnet Hill, recognized for its renowned quality and premium natural fibers, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its only full-price retail store at Legacy Place in Dedham, MA. The Garnet Hill store, featuring the best of its women's apparel and home textiles, was created so guests can experience the brand's lifestyle and immerse themselves in unique products made from the world's finest fibers.

Garnet Hill Debuts New Retail Store Experience at Legacy Place

Designed in partnership with NELSON Worldwide, an award-winning architecture, design, and strategy firm, and with brand consultant Jonathan Taylor of Jonathan Taylor Design, the experience is a curated destination serving as the canvas for effortless expression and refined quality. Natural design elements, consistent with the brand's heritage, create the ideal backdrop for iconic Garnet Hill cashmere and linen and its signature prints, patterns, and colors.

"We were thrilled to partner with NELSON Worldwide and Jonathan Taylor Design to bring our new retail experience to life," said Sandi Summerson, GMM/SVP of Merchandising and Creative at Garnet Hill. "The design, fresh and airy yet full of texture, captures the spirit, joy, and authenticity of the Garnet Hill lifestyle."

Since 1976, the Garnet Hill mission has been to shape beautiful and enduring products made from renewable natural fibers for you and your home, with quality in every stitch. The design team is passionate about every product detail and responsibly sourcing the best possible materials such as linen made from certified European Flax™, organic cotton, and SFA-certified cashmere. The brand's store at Legacy Place will offer guests the opportunity to shop its exclusive designs including EILEEN FISHER and learn about renewable and recycled fibers. Guests can also spend time in the bedding design center where they can coordinate and layer their favorite combinations of fabrics, colors, and patterns, with the assistance of store design associates, to build the bedroom of their dreams.

"We are excited to bring the Garnet Hill lifestyle to Legacy Place," said Connie Hallquist, President of Garnet Hill. "Our new store embodies the essence of Garnet Hill, offering customers the opportunity to engage with our iconic products in a beautifully designed space and learn about our legacy and commitment to sustainability. We look forward to our guests being able to touch and feel the incredible quality for themselves."

The new Garnet Hill store is located at 212 Legacy Place, next to The Friendly Toast. For more information about Garnet Hill, visit www.garnethill.com and follow Garnet Hill on Instagram and Facebook.

About Garnet Hill®

For almost 50 years, Garnet Hill has been a destination for beautifully designed, responsibly sourced, and passionately crafted products made from natural fibers. A direct-to-consumer retailer offering apparel and products for the home in original designs, prints, and patterns. Sourced from nature, with quality in every stitch, since 1976. Garnet Hill is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, and Grandin Road®.

About NELSON Worldwide

NELSON Worldwide is an award-winning firm, transforming all dimensions of the human experience through architecture, interior design, graphic design, and brand strategy services. With more than 800 teammates spread across 20 offices, the firm's collective network provides strategic and creative solutions that positively impact where people work, serve, play, and thrive. The team combines industry knowledge, service expertise, and geographic reach to deliver projects across the country and around the world. Client partnerships across the NELSON network include Hilton, Macy's, Comcast, Simon Property Group, Prologis, Yum! Brands, Boston Consulting Group, T-Mobile, Emory Healthcare, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Kroger, Hyatt, Bayer, Target, and many more.

About Legacy Place

Legacy Place offers an electric shopping, dining, and entertainment experience with a selection of 75+ leading brands, including Whole Foods Market, West Elm, Kendra Scott, Aerie, Pure Barre, Showcase Cinema de Lux, Apple, Anthropologie, Shake Shack, L.L. Bean, Il Massimo, Caffè Nero, sweetgreen, and lululemon. Since opening in 2009, the outdoor shopping center has continued to be the region's leading shopping and lifestyle destination for its ability to set retail trends, support nonprofits, and create dynamic events. Legacy Place is a joint venture between WS Development and National Amusements. It is located at 680 Legacy Place, Dedham, MA 02026. For more information, visit www.legacyplace.com and follow Legacy Place on social media: @legacyplace on Instagram and Facebook.

About Jonathan Taylor Design

Jonathan Taylor Design is a multidisciplinary design firm based in Oakland, California. Founded in 2000, the full-service studio offers artist's sensibility with technical expertise for corporate, residential, retail, institutional, and hospitality clients. A solution-based practice, Jonathan Taylor provides concept-to-installation services including interior design, architecture, custom furniture design, art acquisitions, and complete project management.

