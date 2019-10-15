Garnet Hill helps kids "Dream Big" at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Last year, Garnet Hill held a kid's slipper boot design contest that encouraged children to use their imagination and design their own interpretation of their bestselling slipper boot–with the two winning designs to be produced and donated to children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Garnet Hill received over 800 entries and selected two winning designs – a Dalmatian fire dog and a giraffe.

The event theme was "Dream Big" where patients and families enjoyed participating in whimsical activities and craft stations while snacking on fun sweets and treats and a make-your-own cereal bar.

Garnet Hill donated 400 pairs of their completed slippers, with Minnetonka donating 86 pairs for older children who attended the event. Since 2011, Garnet Hill has been a dedicated partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, including supporting their St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign to raise necessary funds to help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all families should worry about is helping their child live.

"Garnet Hill has been a dedicated partner in support of the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for almost nine years. Our team loves organizing these events so we can bring smiles, laughter and joy to patients and their family's lives," said Jennifer Buchanan, Director of Brand Marketing, Garnet Hill.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

