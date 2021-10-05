Garnier & Walmart Join Forces To Co-Create An Exclusive Haircare Collection, Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset

"We are seeing skincare influence the haircare category now more than ever. Our consumers are interested in haircare products inspired by their everyday skincare because they know those ingredients deliver on clean. The new Pure Clean Hair Reset collection includes products that contain popular skincare cleansing ingredients like charcoal, and micellar agents to address everyday build-up from styling products, gels, and dry shampoo. We are delighted to collaborate with Walmart to bring this unique offering to life." – Alanna McDonald, President, Garnier*Maybelline New York*essie.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Garnier, and their brand is one our customers know and love. It was important for us to collaborate on an exclusive product line to meet the needs of our Gen Z customers and reinforce our commitment to all customers. The launch of the Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset collection expands our selection of on-trend products with sophisticated formulas and ingredients that deliver impressive hair and scalp benefits at an incredible value." –Musab Balbale, Vice President, Beauty, Walmart U.S.

The Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset collection is formulated with eco-designed natural ingredients including aloe vera, charcoal, peppermint and powerful technologies like citric acid, micro-exfoliants, micellar agents, and cooling scalp technology to provide users with a new level of scalp and hair cleanliness. The collection includes products that are free of unwanted ingredients such as silicone, petrolatum, mineral oil, paraben, and dye.

The collection consists of six efficacious products ranging from in-shower haircare to a leave-in. Garnier has developed a complete regimen for different hair and scalp types with four simple steps to make the refreshing momentum on the scalp and hair last for up 96-hours.

Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset is available exclusively at Walmart.com and Walmart stores for $6.97 each:

Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset Clarifying Shampoo – normal hair & scalp

Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset Rebalancing Shampoo – greasy hair & scalp

Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset Hydrating Shampoo – dry hair & scalp

Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset Anti-Residue Scrub – for hair & scalps

Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset Hydrating Conditioner – for hair & scalps

Fructis Pure Clean Hair Reset Hydrating Serum – for dry hair & scalp

Garnier Fructis is committed to Greener Beauty and launched its end-to-end sustainability journey in 2020 to make a positive impact on people and the planet through the following initiatives:

Eco-designed formulas track the biodegradability and water footprint of products.

Bottles are made of 100% recycled plastic excluding the pump or cap.

The products are produced in a plant powered by no less than 45% renewable energy.

As of 2021, Garnier is officially approved by Cruelty-Free International under the Leaping Bunny program.

About Garnier USA

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, Color Sensation hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

For press inquiries please contact

Elizabeth Hanigan

Head of Brand Engagement, Garnier

212.984.4960

[email protected]

Lauren Larkin or Donna Valle

Alison Brod Marketing Communications

212.230.1800

[email protected]

SOURCE Garnier