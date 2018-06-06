Garnier Becomes First Mass Market Skin Care Brand to Achieve Cradle to Cradle Certification for Five Products In Its Skinactive Line

The announcement was made during this year's Sustainable Brands conference in Vancouver, B.C. in conjunction with the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute and MBDC, the creators of the Cradle to Cradle® Design Framework and assessors of L'Oréal products. The certifications are the result of L'Oréal USA's global commitment to innovate, produce and develop sustainably through its global sustainability program, Sharing Beauty With All.

"The Cradle to Cradle certification is a multi-attribute certification that mirrors L'Oréal USA's holistic approach to sustainable product development," said Danielle Azoulay, Head of CSR & Sustainability for L'Oréal USA. "We know our consumers value sustainability and to us that means demonstrating sustainability leadership across the value chain, from formulation to manufacturing to renewable resources to social fairness. We are thrilled that Garnier is the third brand in our portfolio to achieve this major milestone and look forward to continuing to integrate this best-in-class certification across L'Oréal USA's products."

Cradle to Cradle Certified products are awarded at five levels (BASIC, BRONZE, SILVER, GOLD, and PLATINUM), with each level imposing a more rigorous set of requirements. The lowest score in any quality category establishes the product's overall score. All five Garnier SkinActive products achieved Cradle to Cradle Certified™ SILVER, with four products reaching PLATINUM for the Material Health attribute and all products achieving GOLD for Material Reutilization. Certified products are required to show continuous improvement every two years.

The newly certified products include:

Garnier SkinActive Deep Pore Facial Cleanser with Green Tea;

Garnier SkinActive Refreshing Facial Cleanser with Aloe Juice;

Garnier SkinActive Soothing Cleansing Milk with Rose Water ;

; Garnier SkinActive Deep Pore Exfoliating Face Scrub with Green Tea; and

Garnier SkinActive Refreshing Cream Cleanser with Aloe Juice.

All of the newly certified Garnier products were produced in L'Oréal USA's Franklin, New Jersey facility which is powered with 100 percent renewable electricity and features optimized vessel cleaning systems that have led to a reduction in water consumption. Sustainable packaging was a priority for all of the newly certified products, the packaging for Garnier's SkinActive Deep Pore Exfoliating Face Scrub with Green Tea is made from 50 percent PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic while the packaging of all three of Garnier's certified cleansers are made from 30 percent PCR plastic.

"L'Oréal continues to set an incredible example for how the beauty industry can make our world a better place," said William McDonough, co-founder of MBDC, the originators of the Cradle to Cradle Certified program and assessors of the certified Garnier products. "Their commitment to design, develop and take to market Cradle to Cradle Certified products not only empowers customers to choose products that are good for the world, but also encourages other businesses to follow suit. L'Oréal is, in effect, inviting their industry to join them in collaborative advantage as they seek the highest standard."

"As the largest beauty company in the world, L'Oréal has taken the responsibility of sustainability seriously, with multiple products from brands across its portfolio achieving Cradle to Cradle certifications," said Lewis Perkins, President of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, which administers the Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program. "By using the Cradle to Cradle Certified product standard as a framework for the continuous improvement of the material health and impact of its products, L'Oréal is leading the beauty industry towards greater transparency and trust with its consumers."

Through Sharing Beauty With All, L'Oréal USA is committed to reducing environmental impacts throughout the product lifecycle. To further these efforts, the company has developed its Sustainable Product Optimization Tool (SPOT) to improve the environmental and social profile of its products. SPOT focuses on five elements of product sustainability: packaging, formula, ingredient sourcing, manufacturing and social benefit. In 2017, L'Oréal integrated SPOT into the design and launch process of its entire brand portfolio.

To learn more about L'Oréal's sustainability program, commitments and achievements, visit https://sharingbeautywithall.loreal.com/.

For more information about Garnier and their commitment to sustainable beauty, visit http://garnierusa.com/beautyresponsibly.

To learn about the Cradle to Cradle Design Framework and how to get on the path to certification, visit the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute at http://www.c2ccertified.org and MBDC at https://mbdc.com.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 30 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L'Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L'Oréal's 21 American brands: AcneFree, Ambi, Baxter of California, Carol's Daughter, CeraVe, Clarisonic, Dermablend, essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, Pureology, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Seed Phytonutrients, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 14 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @LOrealUSA.

About Garnier

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop beauty products with a keen awareness of its responsibility to you and the planet. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse, Fructis hair care and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, Color Sensation hair color, SkinActive and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

About MBDC

MBDC is a firm founded in 1995 by world-renowned architect William McDonough and chemist Dr. Michael Braungart. MBDC originated the Cradle to Cradle® design framework and the Cradle to Cradle Certified™ products program. MBDC leads companies to create a world of good by assessing product designs and integrating the framework into corporate strategy, communications, operations and supply chains. Using the process of inventory, assessment and optimization, MBDC provides unique technical expertise to develop sustainable circular economy solutions around material health, material reutilization, renewable energy use, water stewardship and social fairness. MBDC partners with clients to provide scientific assessments and spur design innovation to create a world of good.

About the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute

The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to turn the making of things into a positive force for people, the economy, and the planet. Founded by William McDonough and Dr. Michael Braungart, the Institute administers the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Program, a guidance system for assessing and continually improving products based upon five sustainability characteristics: material health, material reuse, renewable energy, water stewardship and social fairness. The Institute is headquartered in Oakland and Amsterdam, NL. For more information, visit www.c2ccertified.org or follow @C2CCertified on Twitter and Instagram.

Cradle to Cradle® is a registered trademark of MBDC.

Cradle to Cradle Certified™ is a certification mark licensed by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garnier-becomes-first-mass-market-skin-care-brand-to-achieve-cradle-to-cradle-certification-for-five-products-in-its-skinactive-line-300660764.html

SOURCE L'Oreal USA

Related Links

http://www.lorealusa.com

