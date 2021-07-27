Garnier Launches Whole Blends Shampoo Bars

Carefully developed since 2019, the Whole Blends Shampoo Bar formulas utilize Garnier's best technology to cleanse like liquid shampoos without plastic packaging, resulting in shiny and healthy-looking strands. Formulated with 94% plant-based ingredients, the solid shampoo bars are blended free of preservatives, silicones, soap and dyes. The fast-rinsing formulas are 97% biodegradable and dermatologist-tested for safety. Each easy-to-use solid shampoo bar provides up to 2 months of usage and is suitable for the whole family ages three+.

To use, wet hair and the solid shampoo bar to make it foam. Hold the shampoo bar and lather from roots to tips. Massage scalp and rinse off. Follow with conditioner and store the shampoo bar in a dry place.

"At Garnier, we are deeply committed to shift the way the beauty industry operates and lead the change for all of us. The new Whole Blends zero-plastic shampoo bars are a huge milestone for the brand. We are not only changing the face of haircare but also helping millions of consumers across the US to take #OneGreenStep and join us in our journey towards more sustainability. This is all part of Garnier's commitment towards Greener Beauty, for all of us." – Adrien Koskas, Global Brand President

By the end of 2021, all Whole Blends Shampoo & Conditioner bottles, excluding caps and pumps, will be made with 100% recycled plastic. By 2025, Garnier's ambition is for all of our plastic packaging to be made of 100% recycled material.

Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bars (SRP $7.49) are available now on Amazon in four sensorial blends:

Garnier Whole Blends is committed to Greener Beauty and launched its end-to-end sustainability journey in 2020 to make a positive impact on people and the planet through the following initiatives:

Eco-designed formulas track the biodegradability and water footprint of products.

Zero plastic packaging uses FSC certified cardboard, supporting forest management that respects people and nature.

Whole Blends Commits to respect bees:

Whole Blends is using sustainably sourced Honey and Beeswax that are obtained using traditional beekeeping methods, which respect bees & help maintain biodiversity.



Whole Blends supports The Bee Conservancy, a non-profit organization that protects 10 million bees.

The products are produced in a facility committed to sustainability, reducing its waste and water consumption per unit by approximately 58% and 47% respectively, since 2005.

Proud supporter of Ocean Conservancy, an organization that mobilizes beach clean-ups of plastic pollution on their International Coastal Clean-Up Day.

As of 2021, Garnier is officially approved by Cruelty-Free International under the Leaping Bunny program.

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop beauty products with a keen awareness of its social responsibility to you and the planet. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, Color Sensation hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

