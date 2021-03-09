Garnier Officially Approved By Cruelty Free International

"Garnier is a global brand familiar to us all. To work with them to help end animal testing for cosmetics and declare them officially approved under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Program is a real milestone. It has taken many months, but Garnier have diligently reviewed every supplier and source and we are completely confident with the results," says Michelle Thew, Cruelty Free International CEO.

Leaping Bunny requires brands to forensically investigate their entire supply chain, including all raw material and individual ingredients, for any cases of animal testing. Approval must be given to all of a brand's finished products - individual products or items cannot be approved in isolation.

For Garnier this was a case of securing a declaration from more than 500 suppliers, who source more than 3,000 different ingredients, from across the world. For many months Garnier and Cruelty Free International have worked together to secure this evidence and ensure every product within Garnier's global portfolio can officially display the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny logo - the universally recognized cruelty free mark. This stringent process ensures that consumers can buy Garnier products with complete confidence, knowing that they meet Leaping Bunny's strict criteria.

"Garnier has been committed to a world without animal testing. To be officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny program is a real milestone and is an important part of our Greener Beauty mission to be a more sustainable, more transparent brand. Today Garnier takes another Green step in its journey toward Greener Beauty for all of us," says Adrien Koskas, Garnier Global Brand President.

This announcement from Garnier comes off the back of a landmark year for the brand. In 2020, Garnier announced their commitment to Greener Beauty, steps in their end to end journey towards more sustainability. Garnier aspires to create a positive impact by paving the way towards more and more sustainable beauty that's accessible to all of us. Find out more about Greener Beauty here.

This announcement also comes amidst a wave of sustainable innovations. Each innovation underpins the Greener Beauty commitments of the brand, and are now all officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny program:

Garnier Green Labs Serum Creams: Vegan formulas, no animal-derived ingredients, free of parabens, mineral oils, and dyes, and made in facilities powered by 59%% renewable energy. Packaged in 100% PCR bottles, excluding the pump.

Garnier SkinActive reusable Eco-Pads: Zero cotton-pad waste pads for makeup removal

Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate-Free Remedy: Blended with sustainably sourced ingredients and formulated without sulfates, phthalates, parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, dyes, and gluten, and is packaged in 100% PCR bottles, excluding the pump.

Garnier Fructis Treats: Formulas are 94% biodegradable with 96-98% naturally-derived ingredients and packaged in 100% PCR bottles, excluding caps

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine: Packaged in 100% PCR bottles, excluding caps & pumps

About Garnier USA:

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop beauty products with a keen awareness of its responsibility to you and the planet. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse, Fructis hair care and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, Color Sensation hair color, SkinActive and Whole Blends hair care.

For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

About Cruelty Free International:

Cruelty Free International is the leading organization working to create a world where nobody wants or believes we need to experiment on animals. Our dedicated team are experts in their fields, combining award-winning campaigning, political lobbying, scientific and legal expertise and corporate responsibility. Educating, challenging and inspiring others across the globe to respect and protect animals, we investigate and expose the reality of life for animals in laboratories, challenge decision-makers to make a positive difference for animals, and champion better science and cruelty free living.

