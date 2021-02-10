Garnier Whole Blends Announces Drew Barrymore as Brand Ambassador

In August 2020, Drew shared her love of the Garnier Whole Blends Legendary Olive Shampoo and Conditioner with her Instagram community during a #BeautyJunkieWeek series. In a detailed review she told fans "I got this because my daughter's name is Olive. And it turns out that I am in love." Drew's love for Garnier doesn't stop there, the Hollywood star also uses Garnier Micellar Water and is impressed by the brand's Greener Beauty commitments. This true passion for Garnier and beauty in general combined with Drew's powerful influence and outstanding achievements in the film industry made her the perfect addition to the Garnier family to help the brand launch the new Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Hair Care collection.

Adrien Koskas, Global Brand President for Garnier: "We are delighted to welcome Drew to the Garnier brand. Together we have thrown out the rulebook when it comes to haircare advertising, creating a truly fresh approach which we hope connects with our consumers. Drew's involvement has been phenomenal, both because she genuinely loves the products and also because of her creative input in the campaign."

Working closely with the Garnier team, Drew helped lead creative for her first-ever TV advertising spot with the brand and will serve as the face of the new Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Collection. From concept development to scripting, Drew lent her creative and entrepreneurial talent, along with her fun-loving and free spirit, to bring to life the Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Honey Treasures range, and the brand's Greener Beauty commitments towards sustainability, to help Garnier Whole Blends make a positive impact on people and the planet.

Drew Barrymore: "I truly fell in love with Garnier and I am thrilled to become part of the brand. I genuinely use their products, they make my hair feel amazing, and I had the most fun creating the campaign. Beauty can be boring, but we've turned it on its head! Garnier is a brand striving to be more sustainable while creating accessible beauty products that work. Garnier Whole Blends provides clean and accessible hair care products that help people feel like their best selves while being free of nasties, and I dig that."

Drew Barrymore "I've been a fan of Garnier Whole Blends since trying the Olive products last summer, so when they approached me with the idea to help them launch the new clean beauty Sulfate Free Remedy Collection, I was all in. The products are amazing and good for your hair, but what's even better is that the brand is doing so many good things to give back and help make the planet greener, they have a total end-to-end approach to sustainability, Greener Beauty, and work with NGOs such as the Bee Conservancy, protecting 10 million bees, and that's really important to me."

The creative will begin running on February 15th, 2021, and includes TV, digital and social media content.

With the insight that when women search for natural haircare products, sulfate free is the #1 most important characteristic they seek, the brand introduces the Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy collection that is available in three blends:

Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Honey Treasures – Whole Blends Honey Treasures is America's #1 Repairing shampoo & conditioner and now comes in a Sulfate Free option for your dry, damaged hair. The potent, yet gentle formula expertly blends the natural treasures of sustainably sourced Acacia Honey and beeswax, in a powerful, sulfate free recipe. A regimen of Sulfate Free Remedy Honey Treasures Shampoo, Conditioner, and Leave-In Miracle Nectar 10-in-1 Treatment nourishes and protects against breakage, and reinforces damaged fibers. The 10-in-1 treatment moisturizes, detangles, repairs and prevents split ends, tames frizz, strengthens hair's fiber, restores softness, nourishes, protects against heat, reduces breakage, and improves manageability. With use hair looks healthier and feels ultra-nourished, for up to 72 hours of damage protection, guaranteed**

Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter – A potent yet gentle clean remedy for very frizzy hair expertly blends coconut oil and sustainably sourced Cocoa Butter in a powerful, enriching, sulfate free recipe. A regimen of Sulfate Free Remedy Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-In Frizz Tamer Treatment smooths and tames frizz and flyaways. With use hair looks healthier, smoother for up to 72 hours frizz control, guaranteed**

Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Royal Hibiscus & Shea Butter – A potent, yet gentle clean remedy for curls and coils expertly blends Hibiscus Flower and sustainably sourced Shea Butter in a powerful, deeply nourishing sulfate free recipe. A regimen of Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Royal Hibiscus & Shea Butter Shampoo and 5-in-1 Conditioner moisturizes and defines curls, help combat dryness and shapelessness. The 5-in-1 Conditioner can be used as a pre-wash, co-wash, conditioner, combing cream, leave in. With use hair looks healthier for up to 72 hour curl definition, guaranteed**

Garnier Whole Blends is committed to Greener Beauty and launched its end-to-end sustainability journey in 2020 to make a positive impact on people and the planet through the following initiatives:

Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy is blended with sustainably sourced ingredients and blended without sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, dyes and gluten*.

The formula is blended with fairly traded and sustainably sourced honey, cocoa seed butter, argan oil and shea butter.

Whole Blends Commits to respect bees:

Whole Blends is using sustainably sourced Honey and Beeswax that are obtained using traditional beekeeping methods, which respect bees & help maintain biodiversity.



Whole Blends supports The Bee Conservancy, a non-profit organization that protects 10 million bees.

The plastic bottle, not including the pump, is made of 100% recycled material.

The products are produced in a facility committed to sustainability, reducing its waste and water consumption per unit by approximately 58% and 47% respectively, since 2005.

Proud supporter of Ocean Conservancy, an organization who mobilizes beach clean ups of plastic pollution on their International Coastal Clean Up Day.

Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy products are now available (SRP $8.49) at food, mass, and drugstores nationwide, and for the first time the brand is offering a money back guarantee program. For more information on Garnier, the new Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Collection, and Garnier's partnership with Drew Barrymore, please visit www.garnierusa.com.

