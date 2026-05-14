GARNIER'S OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON TJ PALMA CAMPAIGN MIX-UP: MOOSE VS. MOUSSE

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnier is aware of recent "moose" activity taking place across New York City.

Following an internal review, the brand can confirm this activity is connected to the launch of new packaging for Garnier Fructis Curl Mousse, and originated from a misunderstanding by newly appointed social media manager, TJ Palma.

Provided by Garnier

The brief referenced mousse.

TJ Palma interpreted moose.

At this time, Garnier has made the decision to proceed with the campaign as developed.

"At Garnier USA we champion our social media team to run with their ideas," said Philip Tabak, Assistant Vice President at Garnier. "Unfortunately, TJ heard 'moose.' It could happen to anyone! This was such an honest mistake but we fully support TJ and he will continue to be employed at the company. We're excited to turn this misinterpretation into an opportunity to spread awareness of our incredible styling portfolio."

About Garnier:

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

For press inquiries please contact:

Alison Brod Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Garnier USA