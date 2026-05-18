GARNIER SPARKED INTERNET CHAOS WITH A "MOOSE" MIX-UP TO REINTRODUCE FRUCTIS CURL MOUSSE

Starring Love Island's TJ Palma, the multi-channel campaign turned a "moose" mix-up into a participatory internet moment spanning NYC and social media.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Have you seen the moose?" That was the question spreading across social media after a series of online and IRL stunts from Garnier went live last week. The confusion was intentional - part of the brand's campaign to reintroduce Fructis Curl Construct Creation Mousse.

Garnier Fructis Mousse/Moose Campaign Featuring Love Island's TJ Palma Speed Speed TJ Palma using Garnier Fructis Curl Construct Mousse TJ Palma in the Garnier Moose Mascot

Starring Love Island fan-favorite TJ Palma, the campaign was designed to blur the line between internet culture and real-world experience through a deliberately misunderstood creative brief. In the campaign narrative, Palma - cast as Garnier's newly appointed social media manager - mistakenly builds an entire campaign around a moose instead of mousse, triggering a series of unexpected online and offline moments across New York City.

The campaign tapped into the way audiences increasingly engage with mystery, humor, and online speculation before engaging with more traditional product marketing. Rather than leading with product claims, Garnier introduced confusion into the narrative allowing consumers to piece together the story in real time across social media and physical-world activations.

"We created a campaign to reflect how audiences engage with brands today," said Philip Tabak, Assistant Vice President at Garnier. "People are drawn to storytelling, humor, and culturally relevant moments. This campaign allowed us to break through the feed and re-introduce the renovation of our styling portfolio in a way that felt entertaining, unexpected, and built to be shared."

The campaign began on May 13 with a cryptic social post featuring a moose with no explanation, immediately fueling speculation online. Garnier then extended the narrative into the physical world through posting flyers across New York City asking people if they had "seen the moose," driving audiences online to uncover what the campaign was actually about.

On May 14, Garnier released a comedic mockumentary-style hero video documenting the campaign "misfire," with Palma at the center of the storyline. As the narrative unfolds, Palma ultimately redirects the campaign back to its intended focus by styling his own curls with Garnier Fructis Curl Construct Mousse – using the product's lightweight, extra-strong hold and frizz control to pull together both the look and the campaign itself. Featuring the same fan-favorite formula in refreshed packaging, the curl mousse helps define curls without weigh-down, leaving soft, bouncy, and touchable curls that last. Designed for wavy, curly, and coily hair types, the vegan formula is free from parabens, silicones, phthalates, and DMDM hydantoin.

As the campaign unfolded, consumers began extending the narrative beyond Garnier's owned channels – reposting sightings of the "moose" across New York City, speculating online, and engaging directly with the brand through DMs, creator content, and real-world interactions. The campaign continued with paparazzi-style shots of Palma in a moose costume throughout NYC, alongside creator-led content capturing the Garnier "moose" in everyday environments, from spontaneous street encounters to retail moments at Target.

By combining creator storytelling, internet-native humor, and real-world consumer engagement, Garnier reintroduced Fructis Curl Construct Creation Mousse through a campaign designed to feel less like a traditional ad and more like a cultural moment consumers could participate in. The product is now available in updated packaging for $5.99 MSRP at GarnierUSA.com.

About Garnier:

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

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SOURCE Garnier USA