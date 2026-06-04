CHER, XOCHITL GOMEZ, AND GARNIER UNVEIL A BOLD NEW CAMPAIGN CELEBRATING THE SECRET TO ICONIC SLEEK HAIR: FRUCTIS DIAMOND SLEEK SPRAY

Directed by creative visionary Dave Meyers, the multi-touchpoint campaign redefines sleek hair as a cultural statement—powered by Garnier's High-Tech Nature™ innovation.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnier is ushering in a bold new era of sleek hair with the launch of a unique collab highlighting Cher's secret to sleek. This bold campaign brings together global icon Cher and actress Xochitl Gomez in partnership with Garnier, centering the recently launched Fructis Diamond Sleek Spray, formulated to deliver mirror-like shine, effortless smoothness, and up to 100 hours of frizz-free hair, for every hair type.

Courtesy of Garnier USA

The campaign features a short film in which Cher, long recognized for the ultra-sleek, high-shine hair moments that have defined decades of pop culture and beauty inspiration, shares the spotlight with Xochitl Gomez, bridging timeless glamour with modern self-expression. Together, they bring the iconic "Cher Hair" look to an entirely new generation of beauty lovers, proof that transformative hair is for everyone.

The cinematic direction was brought to life by Dave Meyers alongside renowned cinematographer Bojan Bazelli. Known for crafting some of the most culturally defining visuals in music, entertainment, and advertising, Meyers and Bazelli infuse the campaign with elevated glamour, striking visuals, and unapologetic confidence, transforming sleek hair into a true cultural statement.

THE SCIENCE OF SLEEK: WHERE NATURE MEETS HIGH-PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY

Fructis Diamond Sleek Spray is built on Garnier's core conviction: there is no compromise between nature and highly effective technology. Infused with up to 8% Vegan Keratin Smoothing Complex and Argan Oil, this lightweight, non-greasy mist delivers up to 100 hours of frizz-free sleekness and diamond-like shine, leaving hair up to 3X smoother and with up to +38% light reflection. Its heat-activated formula shields hair up to 450°F, providing the heat protection that today's styling routines demand. Designed to perform across a wide range of hair textures, including wavy and curly hair, Diamond Sleek makes iconic hair achievable with no secrets and no special skills required.

At Garnier, quality is not a luxury. Diamond Sleek delivers high-performance at an accessible price, the brand's no-compromise promise, lived out in every bottle.

"As someone who's always believed hair is part of self-expression, partnering with Garnier on this campaign felt true to me," said Cher. "Sleek hair has always been part of my look, and I've never believed in keeping a good secret."

"Garnier has always believed you shouldn't have to compromise: not between science and nature, not between performance and accessibility, and not between who beauty is for," said Sandra Villarreal, US Brand President for Garnier. "Diamond Sleek was built on that belief: mirror-like shine, effortless smoothness, zero frizz — no secrets, no special skills required. Pairing Cher with Xochitl Gomez through Dave Meyers' lens isn't just a campaign, it's a statement. 'Cher Hair' has captivated the world for decades. Now we're handing everyone the secret. No barriers. No gatekeeping. Just transformative beauty, made to look good, feel good, and be shared with all."

The campaign officially launches today with an immersive consumer experience and a VIP evening celebration honoring transformation, confidence, and iconic beauty.

The partnership taps into the cultural phenomenon of "Cher Hair" — the sleek, ultra-glossy, long-hair aesthetic dominating beauty conversations across social media. And no one is better positioned to power that look than Garnier, the leading expert in sleek hair. Fructis Diamond Sleek Spray is the definitive product behind the movement: the must-have formula delivering the shine, smoothness, and frizz control the look demands.

In the weeks leading up to launch, the campaign built anticipation through cryptic social teases, creator-led transformation content, and beauty speculation, culminating in the reveal of Cher and Xochitl Gomez as the faces of Diamond Sleek.

Taking consumer engagement to the next level, Garnier is partnering with Cherlato — Cher's beloved gelato brand — to host a Diamond Sleek Hair Pop-Up Bar in Los Angeles. This public activation brings Cher Hair directly to the community, offering:

Garnier Fructis Diamond Sleek product sampling

Live styling stations and on-the-spot touch-ups

Interactive content creation opportunities

A limited-edition Garnier x Cherlato gelato flavor

Earlier this year, Garnier launched Fructis Diamond Sleek with "The Signature" — a campaign starring the brand's newest Global Ambassador, Gisele Bündchen. To mark its debut, Garnier hosted an immersive consumer pop-up in Miami, showcasing Diamond Sleek's high-performance technology against real-world humidity conditions.

This new chapter marks the next evolution of the Diamond Sleek franchise, expanding its footprint through entertainment-driven storytelling, iconic talent partnerships, and culturally resonant experiences that meet consumers where they are.

Together, these moments reflect Garnier's continued commitment to making performant, feel-good beauty accessible to everyone and to creating experiences that help consumers look good, feel good, and express themselves with confidence.

Garnier Fructis Diamond Sleek Spray is available nationwide at major retailers and online.

About Garnier:

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information, visit www.garnierusa.com or follow @GarnierUSA on Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Alison Brod Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Garnier USA