Garrett Installs More Than 160 Paragons in Memphis Schools

GARLAND, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors – in partnership with DVS Solutions – announced that its new Paragon walk-through metal detector (released 2023) attained a significant competitive victory in a bid for security upgrades for Memphis Shelby County Schools. More than 160 Paragons were installed across 100 or more ISD locations over the last month.

Paragon's exclusive Ambiscan feature lets operators set different program and sensitivity settings depending on the direction of traffic. Paragon is the latest walk-through metal detector for weapons detection and other metallic objection detection from Garrett, released in 2023.

Garrett's best-in-class 66-zone Paragon security detector achieved the win due to rigorous analysis by district security. "After extensive side-by-side comparison with multiple [competitor] systems, we felt the Paragon was the best system to meet our needs," said Carolyn Jackson, the Memphis Shelby County Schools Chief of Safety and Security.

"Paragon will match and exceed the competition for power and flexibility," added US Security Sales Director Chris Parker. "Weapons detectors need to be able to catch the threats that schools care about if they want to sell to schools. Paragon can go the distance, catching the threats our competitors can't at half the cost or less."

Paragon is the first of Garrett's walkthroughs to come with 4 distinct screening programs specialized for school applications, and its industry-exclusive Ambiscan feature and Zero Touch NFC capability make it a market leader for ease-of-use in the ever-changing world of school security.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by electrical engineer Charles Garrett and fifth generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is the global leader of advanced metal detection products for security, sport, and countermine applications worldwide. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

