Garrett Jones Joins IronNet to Lead Global Channel Organization

FULTON, Md., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity , the global leader in Collective Defense and advanced Network Traffic Analysis, today announced the appointment of Garrett Jones as the new Vice President of Global Channels, leader of the Global Channel Organization, bringing fifteen years of cybersecurity sales and channel expertise to the team. In his new role, Jones will be responsible for developing IronNet's partnering strategy, including channel and technology partnerships to accelerate customer adoption of IronNet's advanced network threat detection capabilities and ensure greater protection through a collective defense approach.

"Our rapid growth has resulted in the need to pursue partners who will play a key role in the delivery of IronNet solutions and services," said IronNet Co-CEO, Bill Welch. "Garrett is joining IronNet during an exciting time as we see and understand the potential that these services partners provide their customers with today. We are encouraged that with Garrett, an industry veteran, we will be able to accelerate our partnership strategy."

Most recently, Jones worked at Forcepoint, where he led a sales theater responsible for global renewals and the channel-centric Mid-Market and SMB segments. In this capacity he provided leadership, training and mentoring to 120 sales representatives while rearchitecting the company's approach to customer engagement. He also served as the Senior Vice President of Sales for security testing and analyst firm, NSS Labs, where he worked closely with many of the top cybersecurity companies across the industry. Prior to NSS Labs, Jones spent 8 years in various leadership positions at Symantec, including Vice President of Global Channel, where he spearheaded the redesign of their channel strategy and launched a new global partner program prior to the Veritas split.

"Garrett's experience in the cybersecurity space, and in running large sales and partner organizations across the globe, makes him the right person to lead this key function for our organization," said IronNet Chief Revenue Officer, Sean Foster. "I am eager to see and be a part of the innovative ideas he brings to the table to help feed the growth we are starting to see within IronNet and the collective defense approach to cybersecurity."

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a worldwide cybersecurity leader in network traffic analysis that is revolutionizing how enterprises, industries, and governments secure their networks by delivering the first-ever collective defense platform operating at scale. IronNet combines the skills of its cybersecurity operators with their real-world experience working on both offense and defense in the public and private sectors, integrating this deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the industry today.

Learn more about IronNet Cybersecurity at https://www.ironnet.com or follow us on Twitter at @IronNetCyber.

