Garrett Metal Detectors Taking Orders for Paragon Detector

GARLAND, Texas, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced today that it has begun taking orders for its newly released Paragon™ detector, and that the product details and accessories are now live on garrett.com. Contact Garrett for information on lead times.

Garrett Paragon Walkthrough Metal Detector
Garrett Paragon Walkthrough Metal Detector

Paragon is the new capstone for Garrett's line of walk-through security screening products, with best-in-class 66 detection zones and revolutionary new features for ease of use like Zero Touch™ NFC capability and Ambiscan™ directional sensitivity. The company describes Paragon as a culmination of forty years of security achievement in the world of walk-through metal detection, paving the way for more exciting developments in the future.

"Paragon was designed to fit its name which means 'perfect example'." said Steve Novakovich, CEO of Garrett. "We believe traditional walk-though metal detector architecture has a bright future in applications that require superior detection. It is still necessary to detect small metallic items in loss prevention environments and to find small knives and disassembled weapons in schools, entertainment venues, and government facilities. Recent 'weapon detection' systems struggle with these critical tasks. That's where Paragon comes in. Paragon combines superior detection with an industry-leading feature set that helps security-minded operators get the most out of their security equipment. We are confident that Paragon will assume the pinnacle position of the security screening hierarchy."

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by electrical engineer Charles Garrett and fifth generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is the global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

