Garrett Moran, Former COO of Blackstone's Private Equity Group, Appointed Year Up United National Board Chair

Moran most recently served as the Chair of the Governor's Workforce Council in Connecticut

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The workforce development organization Year Up United announced today that Garrett Moran will serve as its next Chairman of the Board. Immediate Past Chair Paul Edgerley, a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital Private Equity, will work closely with Moran and with Board Vice-Chair Greg Walton during this transition.

"We are so grateful to Paul for his leadership and dedication as Year Up United's Board Chair over the last three years," said Year Up United CEO and President Ellen McClain. "Today, we are honored to welcome Garrett as our new Chair. His long history with Year Up United and his workforce development expertise will be critical in our work to ensure meaningful impact on both sides of the Opportunity Divide — increasing access to meaningful careers for young people, and partnering with employers to transform business and advance skills-first talent practices."

"It's been my privilege to serve as Chair of Year Up United and to support the organization through a significant transformation that has positioned it as a driving force in skills-first hiring," said Edgerley. "I've worked closely with Garrett during his time on Year Up United's Board, and he is the perfect partner with Ellen and the Year Up United leadership team to continue to drive reshaping the world of work in the future – it is an exciting future."

Moran was previously the Chair of the Governor's Workforce Council in Connecticut, advising the governor on workforce policy in the state. He joined Year Up United's National Board in 2022, and served as the President of Year Up United from 2013 to 2019. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Blackstone's Private Equity Group. Moran was recently confirmed as a commissioner on the Bipartisan Policy Center's Commission on the American Workforce, which is co-chaired by former Governors Bill Haslam (R-TN) and Deval Patrick (D-MA) and will meet throughout 2025 to develop a strategy to strengthen the workforce and expand economic opportunity.

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of Board Chair, working in concert with the board to expand Year Up United's reach and impact," said Moran. "From my years in the workforce development field, Year Up United stands out as a social enterprise that is second to none. Having worked in the public, private and non-profit sectors, I believe there's tremendous potential in a tri-sector approach to ending the Opportunity Divide, and Year Up United is well-positioned to take a leading role in this work."

Prior to joining Blackstone, Moran was the President of MMC Capital, and was Vice Chairman and co-head of the Banking Group at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. He has served on several nonprofit boards, including Middlebury College, The Partnership for Connecticut, The Posse Foundation, the Blackstone Foundation, the Connecticut Council for Education Reform and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Brunswick School.

About Year Up United (YUU)

Year Up United is a workforce development organization committed to expanding access to economic opportunity for all young adults by providing business and talent solutions to reshape the world of work. We envision a world where everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their full potential and we know it will take multiple approaches and solutions to realize this vision. For nearly 25 years, we have catalyzed change in the talent and business landscape, delivering comprehensive solutions that drive material impact on lives, businesses, and communities. Our work is not done. United, we will end the Opportunity Divide for good. To learn more, visit https://www.yearupunited.org , and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

