Garrett Releases New Multi Zone Walkthrough Detector

"In designing the new Multi Zone detector, our engineering team has implemented key software upgrades for enhanced detection," said Aaron Arellano, Senior Product Manager for Garrett. "The Multi Zone includes 20 detection zones, with light bar indicators on both panels, and a one-hour battery backup module to keep the detector fully functional in the event of a power outage."

Garrett's Multi Zone walkthrough provides precise location of one or more metal objects simultaneously. Designed to be user-friendly for operators, the Multi Zone includes an Auto-Scan function that automatically selects the optimal operating frequency for environmental noise cancellation. Other helpful features include: an intuitive menu design with clear prompts; a convenient slider bar to quickly adjust the value of a detector setting; and pre-set programs geared to meet the needs of specific security applications, such as special events, mass transit, and loss prevention.

With an optional iC Module, the Garrett Multi Zone can be wired or wirelessly networked for control and monitoring purposes. High intensity LED indicators on the detector—five times brighter than the indicator lights on some machines—are clearly visible, even in direct sunlight. When equipped with optional casters and a backup battery, the Multi Zone is fully portable for deployment without the use of power cables. In addition to such versatility, the unit is protected from tampering by several layers of access control.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by geophysical engineer Charles Garrett and fourth generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is the global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. For more than 57 years, Garrett has engineered the most advanced metal detection products, including walk-through, hand-held, and ground search metal detectors for the security industry. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

Related Link: www.garrett.com

SOURCE Garrett Metal Detectors

Related Links

http://www.garrett.com/

