Garrington Group of Companies Introduces IconiQ Finance

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Garrington Group of Companies ("Garrington") is pleased to announce the launch of IconiQ Finance ("IconiQ").

IconiQ operates primarily in the Southwest United States and is spearheaded by Vince Mancuso, who will be directing overall portfolio development and growth strategy, focusing on asset growth, client retention, and companywide efficiencies.

"We are very happy to have Vince and IconiQ as part of our corporate team. We have come to lean on him heavily for his experience and expertise in the market and his understanding of the needs of our clients based on how he has historically helped similar clients succeed. Together we look forward to serving the Southwest U S market and partnering with his clients and networks to continue to solve the working capital challenges faced by so many small and medium sized enterprises today," says Robert Thompson-So, Executive Vice-President and Chief Strategy Officer of LINE Financial Services and spokesperson for the Garrington Group of Companies.

About Garrington Goup of Companies:

Garrington Capital was formed with the mission to overseeing and funding entrepreneurial factoring and asset-based lending companies with creative and optimal financial solutions in order to serve the North American small and medium business space. Throughout the last few years, Garrington structured a plan to attract professionals with a deep knowledge and understanding of commercial lending to help shore up an already strong commercial finance organization. Today, Garrington consists of three unique loan origination teams branded as Blacksail Capital Partners, IconiQ Finance and Liquid Capital, each with its own unique value proposition, and made up of a collective team of over 50 experienced loan originators.

Further information can be found at www.garringtongroupco.com .

About IconiQ Finance:

IconiQ believes entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of the American economy, and it exists to empower entrepreneurs. In other words, the company is expert at breaking through the unique barriers to sustainable growth emerging companies face. Operating out of Austin, TX IconiQ provides revolving lines of credit and equipment term loans from $500,000 to $30 million lending on eligible accounts receivable, inventory and other tangible assets.

Further information can be found at www.iconiqfinance.com .

SOURCE Garrington Group of Companies

