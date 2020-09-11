Garry Kishbaugh Accepted into Forbes Business Council

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garry Kishbaugh, CEO of Compass Business Coaching, a Cleveland based business, executive and leadership coaching firm, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business leaders worldwide.

Garry Kishbaugh was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Garry Kishbaugh into the community," said Scott Gerber, of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Garry will connect and collaborate with other respected business leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Garry will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other respected experts.

"We are excited to be invited to join the prestigious Forbes' Business Council," said Garry Kishbaugh. "Forbes Business Council brings together the thought leaders to offer expertise to businesses and business executives. We look forward to contributing to the Council's impressive legacy of success."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT COMPASS BUSINESS COACHING

Compass Business Coaching, LLC is an organization dedicated to the growth and development of business owners, leaders, and organizations through its unique coaching approach.

For more information about Compass Business Coaching visit www.compassbusinesscoach.com or at www.linkedin.com/in/garrykishbaugh

