Gart Properties Announces Strategic Acquisition, Orchard Plaza, Building on Strong Colorado Footprint

"Gart Properties' local presence and full-service delivery system will allow us to merchandise the property with a market-appropriate tenant mix, and significantly raise the level of occupancy," states Mark Sidell, president of Gart Properties.

The acquisition of Orchard Plaza builds upon Gart Properties' already strong presence in their primary market of Colorado. Other notable assets in the state include the 350,000 square foot Denver Pavilions - located on two blocks along the 16th Street Mall, 1600 California featuring the new Target store, also located in downtown Denver, and The Village Shopping Center in Boulder.

While Gart Properties continues to expand its footprint in Colorado, the company is also pursuing opportunities in new markets throughout the Rocky Mountain West with a particular focus on Salt Lake City and surrounding suburbs.

The company's strategy of investing in a diversified portfolio of value-add retail centers has proven to be very successful. The company also invests in other targeted real estate investment and development opportunities, including direct investment, joint venture, and strategic recapitalizations.

An integral part of this new strategy is the recently launched Gart Opportunity Fund. The company has expanded the number of family office investors and is now pursuing a diversified portfolio of properties under common ownership.

For more information about Gart Properties, visit www.GartProperties.com .

For more information about The Gart Opportunity Fund, contact Mark Sidell at (303) 270-0328.

SOURCE Gart Properties LLC

