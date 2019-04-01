Gartner Analyst Deborah Kish Joins Fasoo Team

BETHESDA, Md., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, announced today that Deborah Kish, former Senior Principal Analyst with Gartner Research Associates, will join the company as executive vice president of marketing and research on April 1. Debbie worked over 20 years for Gartner, with particular focus on enterprise data security and compliance challenges, solutions, and technologies. In her new role, she will lead Fasoo's marketing and product strategies in the unstructured data security and privacy space.

"Adding Debbie's incredible talent and knowledge to the Fasoo team brings tremendous value to the company, our customers, partners and prospects," said John Herring, president and CEO of Fasoo. "We're committed to simplifying and improving the way enterprises discover, classify, protect and track data, creating a unified and automated solution that protects data wherever it resides or travels. Debbie's deep background in data security—and adjacent technologies—will help us continue to educate businesses about securing unstructured data and how Fasoo can help end user organizations resolve that challenge.

"Today's globally diversified and connected enterprises are faced with threats and risks that are escalating with every new way we find to communicate, share, and store information," said Kish. "Unstructured data is a particularly vexing challenge for enterprises and despite a proliferation of point solutions and technologies deployed, data breaches continue to grow exponentially. Having watched this industry and end user challenges develop for several years, it's an area I have become passionate about and I feel that Fasoo brings a unique and compelling approach to the market."

Debbie will also lead the company's pre-sales team, working directly with prospect C-suite executives in needs assessment, use cases, and best fit approaches. "I am particularly excited to have Debbie lead our team," said Colter Carambio, EVP Sales. "Joining with prospects early in their data-centric strategy formulation is key to project success."

Debbie will continue her research and thought leadership through upcoming webinars, speaking engagements, and corporate blog post. "I am excited to work for a company that shares my vision in this space and provides enterprises a platform they need to gain visibility and control of their unstructured data as they address security and privacy challenges."

