Gartner Highlights Accessibility AI, Naming UserWay a Top Tech Vendor in 2023 Market Guide for Digital Accessibility

WILMINGTON, Del. , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), the market leader in web accessibility, announced today that it has been named a Representative Accessibility and Consulting Provider in the Gartner 2023 Market Guide for Digital Accessibility.

UserWay develops AI-based technologies that make digital experiences accessible and inclusive of people with disabilities. The company's AI reduces the amount of work required for software developers when remediating the source code of accessibility violations, which often run rampant if left unchecked.

Gartner is a top research firm providing vital information on different topics across industries. This guide helps software engineers choose the right vendor for digital accessibility solutions and acknowledges UserWay as an accessibility platform and consulting provider in five categories: Accessibility Widget, Managed Accessibility, Accessibility Scanner, Accessibility Audits, and UserWay for MS Office.

Companies from every sector have historically ignored digital accessibility—just 3.2% of the world's top 1 million website homepages are WCAG 2.1, level 2 compliant. This oversight is striking because it excludes up to 17% of online users, the largest global minority group. Yet, Gartner expects strong growth in the digital accessibility market.

Analysts note that while these numbers appear grim, they indicate an enormous opportunity for the widespread adoption of digital accessibility platforms. The report highlights the promise of computer vision technology to reduce the need for manual testing and the rise of legislative efforts as drivers of increased interest in digital accessibility. As a result, Gartner sees the next three years as a turning point for digital accessibility akin to the 'General Data Protection Regulation moment' that led to the widespread adoption of GDPR standards online.

"Our AI-based accessibility solutions grow more powerful every day, lowering the barriers for businesses of every size and industry to become inclusive and ADA compliant," said UserWay CEO Allon Mason. "We're honored to be recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Accessibility, as we continue deploying AI to redefine what's possible in the digitally accessible future."

