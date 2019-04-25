Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools Recognizes CollabNet VersionOne as Leader for Seventh Year

ATLANTA, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, is a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for the seventh consecutive year. This MQ evaluates solutions that enable organizations to benefit from Agile practices at scale and notes the importance of these tools as part of the DevOps tool chain.

The VersionOne product was recognized for its top-to-bottom approach, support for the broader organization with features that support portfolio management, support for teams and Value Stream Management (VSM).

Other attributes praised were its flexibility and coverage through full support of popular methodologies, frameworks, and models from Scrum, Kanban, XP and SAFe, to Spotify. The report mentions VersionOne's prebuilt integrations and orchestration support for DevOps solutions such as Jenkins, Chef and Selenium available through Continuum.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Gartner," said Flint Brenton, CEO at CollabNet VersionOne. "We have long had the vision and commitment to leveraging Agile and DevOps along with Value Stream Management to develop and deliver quality software faster and achieve exceptional business outcomes at any scale. We are distinguished in this report as an organization focused on delivering tools, solutions and expertise to help our customers succeed with enterprise Agile and DevOps and get the most out of both through Value Stream Management."

CollabNet VersionOne's suite of enterprise VSM solutions work together to provide users the ability to scale and unify Agile plus DevOps, establish value streams and view and manage them in real-time using a single dashboard to measure, monitor, predict and improve important aspects of their product portfolio.

"This is exciting for the industry," said Eric Robertson, VP of Product Marketing Management. "We are honored that the analysts noted our Value Stream Management approach. We believe in VSM as the natural evolution of Agile and DevOps strategies. VSM improves software development speed and quality and makes it easier to manage development and IT because of the transparency and control provided to all stakeholders. It is the best way to keep development and operations aligned with each other, with management and with greater business objectives."

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools was authored by Keith Mann, Mike West, Thomas Murphy and Nathan Wilson. The report evaluates 17 vendors and only 3 are named leaders.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net.

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal.

