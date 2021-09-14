Gartner names Cyberint as a security vendor to provide both Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS) & External Attack Surface Management (EASM)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research company Gartner has identified Israel-based Cyberint as a cybersecurity company that combines Digital Risk Protection with proactive discovery and attack-surface management, creating a holistic approach to protection beyond the perimeter.

Cyberint is named in two recent Gartner hype cycle reports as a sole security provider offering a fully integrated Attack Surface Management (ASM) together with an effective Digital Risk Protection (DRP) solution. Cyberint's key differentiator is its unique and highly proactive approach to threat Intelligence gathering, infused seamlessly into the fully integrated ASM & DRP solution called Argos Edge™. This allows autonomous and continuous discovery of an organization's evolving digital footprint – automatically updating and optimizing the Threat Intelligence coverage to provide the highest level of protection. In its report, Hype Cycle for Security Operations 2021, Gartner acknowledges that real-time threat intelligence has now become essential for many organizations' future survival and well-being: "Digital risk protection services (DRPS) are delivered via a combination of technology and services to protect critical digital assets. These solutions provide visibility into the open (surface) web, social media, dark web and deep web sources to identify potential threats to critical assets and provide contextual information on threat actors, their tactics and processes for conducting malicious activity," says the report.

And while DRP is essential in protecting the organization's assets against identified external threats, it lacks the autonomous discovery and mapping of the organization's assets, and, in many cases, depends on the organization's knowledge of its own attack surface, which is often lacking.

It is, therefore, essential that a DRP solution is combined with an integrated fully comprehensive ASM in order to continuously scan the internet and identify the ever-changing organization's external-facing assets. The combination of DRP and ASM modules allows achieving accurate external threat coverage.

Organizations can benefit from this combination in many day-to-day scenarios, such as:

Web applications being used by the organization which are identified in the attack-surface scanning will receive accurate risk scores from exploits and live vulnerabilities identified in the dark web.

New domain and IPs used by the company as detected by the ASM module, will automatically be added to the phishing and brand abuse watchlist

Identifying tokens, used by cloud assets identified by the ASM module, which will be automatically searched in source code repositories monitored by the DRP to identify mistakenly leaked credentials and connection tokens

Cyberint is not only on the waterfront identified by Gartner as offering both ASM and DRP, but also unique in its approach of taking the fight to the cyber-criminals. Its threat Intelligence platform consists of sophisticated crawlers continuously scanning all layers of the web including the dark, deep, and open web, marketplaces, forums, applications, social media, paste sites, search engines and instant messaging. This process is fully automated and constantly updated. Cyberint's automated intelligence-gathering platform is strengthened by 'Virtual Humint', with its analysts proactively engaging with threat actors on underground channels in order to gather additional information.

To enable organizations to extend their security perimeters to encompass the Deep and Dark Web and multiple other forums where organised criminal gangs (OCGs) hide, Cyberint has assembled a unique team of analysts to keep a watch on developing threats and threat actors around the globe.

Cyberint's unique combination of ASM and DPR results in real-time organization-specific actionable intelligence, which leads to quantified risk reduction with comprehensive coverage of 75 use cases in multiple categories: phishing, fraud, brand violation, data and credential leakage, ransomware, vulnerabilities, account takeover and more. This unique strategy provides the real-time risk insights to build successful digital businesses.

But accurate risk assessment is only possible if effective real-time threat intelligence is augmented with fast response times to incoming cyber-attacks. For example, Cyberint provides extensive phishing coverage using multiple detection techniques and a Phishing Beacon to identify site cloning, phishing kit analysis and effective automatic takedowns. This is reinforced with Instantaneous remediation, proactively identifying phishing, social media attacks, that are then mitigated with takedowns on multiple fronts.

"The key to effective cybersecurity is to have a combination of proactive and reactive intelligence. This means on the one hand receiving accurate real-time alerts about cyber security risks coming from attack surface vulnerabilities or from threat actors' chatter and commerce, and, on the other, receiving all the tools in the same platform to investigate and research all Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) encountered," says Cyberint CEO Yochai Corem.

Cyberint provides Digital Risk Protection and Threat Intelligence. We believe in making the digital world a safer place to conduct business, by protecting our customers from cyber threats beyond the perimeter.

Cyberint provides targeted insights into threat actor activity, brand protection, phishing attacks, data leakage, and exploitable attack surfaces.

Cyberint serves leading brands worldwide including Fortune 500 companies across industries such as finance, retail, ecommerce, gaming, media, and more, with proprietary Argos Edge™ technology enriched by dedicated cyber and intelligence analysts.

