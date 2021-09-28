ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JASCI Software, a global leader in SaaS warehouse management and robotics software has been recognized by Gartner, one of the leading global research and advisory firms.

Gartner® names JASCI in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. We are innovating the logistics industry by addressing labor shortages, fulfillment speed, inventory accuracy and predictability issues brought on by the pandemic. The ability to smartly orchestrate people, robotics and material handling automation in a single platform eliminates silos of complicated technology that were previously needed," said Craig Wilensky, CEO & Co-Founder of JASCI Software.

Gartner has recognized JASCI in their Magic Quadrant mid-market report*, and rated JASCI for L2 thru L5 Warehouses. Essentially, JASCI scales from mid-size to enterprise companies capable of handling highly automated large-scale warehouses and fulfillment centers.

Gartner, Midmarket Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems'. By Dwight Klappich & Simon Tunstall, 4 August 2021.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



JASCI is an innovation leader in SaaS Warehouse Management and Warehouse Robotics software. Our SaaS platform is powered by SmartTask©, a patented intelligent workflow technology that makes it easier to adapt changes, optimize and implement. SmartTask© smartly optimizes process and prioritizes tasks to orchestrate people, inventory, orders, robotics & material handling in real-time. Our multi-tenant, multi-location and multi-lingual platform in 80 languages can be deployed globally.

Visit JASCI: https://www.jascicloud.com



