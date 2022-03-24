Gartner® names JASCI in "Top Technology Trends Transforming Warehousing" Report

ELMSFORD, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JASCI Software, a global leader in SaaS warehouse management and robotics software, has been recognized by Gartner, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, in its recent 'Top Technology Trends Transforming Warehousing in the Next 5 Years' report.

JASCI Innovates Logistics with Autonomous Database

"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner, especially during this new era when companies are seeking more than ever to level the playing field with modern technology," said Craig Wilensky, CEO & Co-Founder of JASCI Software. "Our microservices based cloud architecture allows us to transform the logistics industry by addressing the issues most pressing for our customers – speed, labor costs, labor shortages, accuracy, predictability – issues that have only been heightened by the pandemic. The ability to smartly orchestrate people, robotics and material handling automation in a single platform eliminates silos of complicated technology that were previously needed."

In their report*, Gartner names/recognizes JASCI as one of only a few software companies with composable microservices based multitenant cloud architectures that can transform businesses. They note that architectures like JASCI's can make implementation easier, without the need for costly and disruptive upgrades.

JASCI scales from mid-size to enterprise companies and supports omni-channel businesses in ecommerce/retail, 3PL, consumer goods and wholesale distribution. Our SaaS platform is powered by SmartTask©, a patented intelligent workflow technology that makes it easier to adapt changes, optimize and implement. SmartTask© smartly optimizes process and prioritizes tasks to orchestrate people, inventory, orders, robotics & material handling in real-time. JASCI is capable of handling highly automated large-scale warehouses and fulfillment centers and can be deployed globally with our multi-tenant, multi-location and multi-lingual platform in 80 languages.

Get the Report*: https://www.jascicloud.com/post/gartner-names-jasci-in-top-technology-trends-transforming-warehousing-report

*Gartner, Top Technology Trends Transforming Warehousing in the Next 5 Years: Part 1, Improving Upgrades. By Simon Tunstall and Dwight Klappich, 16 December 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Visit JASCI: https://www.jascicloud.com

Investors & media please contact:

Mark Rechan

CFO, JASCI Software

[email protected]

Phone: (800) 632-9120

SOURCE JASCI Software