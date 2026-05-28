Gartner® Names Keeper Security the Second Fastest-Growing Company in the Market Share Analysis: Security Software, Worldwide, 2025

New Gartner® Market Share Analysis report highlights KeeperPAM, KeeperAI and Keeper Forcefield

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today announces its recognition as the second fastest-growing competitor in the worldwide security software market in 2025, according to the Gartner Market Share Analysis: Security Software, Worldwide, 2025 report. Keeper achieved a year-over-year global revenue growth rate of 53.42%, 3.45x greater than the overall market average of 15.50%, ranking second only to Google in the analysis. In 2025, the worldwide security software market reached $111 billion.

Gartner attributes the success of top performers to four primary market drivers:

Accelerated Adoption of Agentic AI : Top performers integrated GenAI directly into their security portfolios to alleviate severe cybersecurity talent shortages and accelerate threat response times.

: Top performers integrated GenAI directly into their security portfolios to alleviate severe cybersecurity talent shortages and accelerate threat response times. Platform Consolidation and Comprehensive Security Suites : Market leaders successfully capitalized on surging enterprise and consumer demand to reduce complexity, eliminate data silos and lower total cost of ownership through platform consolidation.

: Market leaders successfully capitalized on surging enterprise and consumer demand to reduce complexity, eliminate data silos and lower total cost of ownership through platform consolidation. Agile Go-to-Market and Regional Expansion : Winning vendors accelerated revenue by tailoring solutions to high-growth regional needs and adopting channel-first strategies.

: Winning vendors accelerated revenue by tailoring solutions to high-growth regional needs and adopting channel-first strategies. Navigating Macroeconomic Volatility and Regulatory Pressures: Market leaders capitalized on these external environmental tailwinds, such as by achieving advanced public sector compliance authorizations and addressing new data protection laws, to secure major contracts and sustain robust double-digit growth.

"AI is the most significant technology enablement layer since the invention of electricity, and is forcing technology companies to reinvent themselves," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper was built to be the preeminent identity security platform for enabling AI agents, non-human identities and machines to transact in the enterprise. Keeper's extraordinary growth validates that organizations are moving away from fragmented point solutions in favor of a unified, zero-trust platform that manages every identity with visibility, security, governance and compliance."

Keeper credits the success of its flagship privileged access management platform, KeeperPAM as the primary driver of its rapid expansion. The cloud-native, AI-enabled solution unifies password management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management within Keeper's zero-knowledge vault architecture. By consolidating critical identity and access controls into a single system, organizations can manage privileged credentials, infrastructure secrets and remote connections with centralized visibility, industry-leading encryption and least-privilege enforcement. KeeperPAM also incorporates AI-powered threat detection and response, quantum-resistant encryption and automated credential management to help security teams reduce risk, streamline operations and meet compliance requirements, eliminating the cost and complexity associated with legacy PAM providers.

Keeper attributes its momentum to key milestones, including:

AI-Native Defense : The launch of KeeperAI introduced agentic threat detection and response, providing real-time analysis of privileged sessions to instantly identify and terminate suspicious behavior.

: The launch of KeeperAI introduced agentic threat detection and response, providing real-time analysis of privileged sessions to instantly identify and terminate suspicious behavior. Strategic Global Expansion : Keeper tripled its annual recurring revenue in Japan and significantly broadened its distribution through an expanded Partner Program and strategic relationships with Ingram Micro and immixGroup.

: Keeper tripled its annual recurring revenue in Japan and significantly broadened its distribution through an expanded Partner Program and strategic relationships with Ingram Micro and immixGroup. Unmatched Compliance : Keeper achieved FedRAMP and GovRAMP High Authorizations, as well as FIPS 140-3, SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 attestation and ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 compliance, meeting the most stringent security standards for the public and private sectors.

: Keeper achieved FedRAMP and GovRAMP High Authorizations, as well as FIPS 140-3, SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 attestation and ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 compliance, meeting the most stringent security standards for the public and private sectors. Industry Accolades: In 2025 and 2026, Keeper earned dozens of industry honors, including being named the Overall Leader in Enterprise Password Management by GigaOm for the fourth consecutive year, a Value Leader for Privileged Access Management by EMA and debuting in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management.

Keeper achieved a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the past 5-years of 62%. Keeper is a debt-free operation that has fueled its exceptional growth from Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) reinvestment in focused, customer-centric innovation. To support its global trajectory, Keeper has strengthened its leadership team with veteran appointments, including Chief Information Security Officer Shane Barney and Chief Revenue Officer Tim Strickland. Keeper is trusted by over 92,000 organizations in more than 150 countries.

"Modern software development and enterprise infrastructure demand security that is fast, scalable and secure by design," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "From launching Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agent kits for AI governance to integrating quantum-resistant encryption, we are ensuring that our customers remain resilient against both the threats of today and the seismic shifts of tomorrow."

Existing Gartner subscribers can view the full report at Gartner.com.

Source citation:

Gartner, Market Share Analysis: Security Software, Worldwide, 2025, Rahul Yadav, Deepali, 11 May 2026

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About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations globally. KeeperPAM® is Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.com.

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Katherine Benfield

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SOURCE Keeper Security