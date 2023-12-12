Gartner Names Vena a Challenger in 2023 Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software

CPM leader recognized for workflow automation, planning integration and implementation strategy

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, announced today that it has been named a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. The report details the relative strengths of more than 15 vendors in the space including Vena, particularly calling out Vena Insights, Vena's Intelligent Reporting and Analytics Solution that gives users prebuilt, interactive AI-powered insights and reports.

"Being named a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant is a testament to Vena's leadership in delivering innovative financial planning solutions to our customers," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "Our automated workflows, integrated planning features and strategic implementations empower finance teams to streamline complex processes and connect plans across the business. We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to enabling agile decision making through flexible, extensible technology to meet the evolving needs of today's planning professionals."

As defined by Gartner, a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software is a company that demonstrates "strong execution and product capabilities that address customers' diverse planning needs by offering customizable solutions that automate workflows and data processing." The report identifies strengths in the Vena Complete Planning platform as:

  • Automated workflows: Vena's workflow automation feature provides a simplified programming interface that automatically handles planning or reporting tasks for users. It is also capable of automating tasks that initiate data processing, multiple-step allocations and report distribution, depending on the stage of the workflow.
  • Integrated planning: Vena provides a comprehensive planning feature that comes with built-in functions for balance sheet logic, indirect cash flow logic and project-level capital planning. The integrated logic for balance sheets and cash flows decreases setup time, and its ready-to-use capital planning provides management abilities that aren't included in all financial planning software.
  • Strategic implementation: Vena collaborates closely with its customers to establish goals and targets, assemble the project team, set up change management and user involvement, as well as get existing data ready for implementation. This hands-on approach, which involves greater direct engagement, can enhance the success of implementation.

For more information on Vena or its Complete Planning platform, please visit venasolutions.com.

About Vena
Vena is the only Complete Planning platform natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

Media Contact
Jonathan Paul
Vice President, Content Marketing
jpaul@venacorp.com

SOURCE Vena

