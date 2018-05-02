Gartner Recognizes AutomationEdge in Market Guide for IT Process Automation

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/618525/AutomationEdge_Logo.jpg )



AutomationEdge offers a full range of intelligent automation technologies including IT automation, RPA, chatbot, machine learning, ETL, ready API integration as an Enterprise Automation Platform.

As per Gartner Report, by 2023, ITPA tool adoption will increase by a modest 15% to 20%, up from current levels of 22%, as more I&O organizations eventually mature beyond the automation of IT operational tasks to deliver more-complex, cross-domain, business-valued services.

AutomationEdge's ITPA capabilities are an extension of capabilities having ready adaptors to automate the repetitive process. The processes, which are automated, are mainly in data center operation, service requests and network operations.

"We are excited to be mentioned in the Gartner report; we believe this recognition is a display of value that our customers have realized using our IT automation tool. AutomationEdge orchestrates workflow execution across multiple functional requirements, groups and management tools thus maximizing your automation investments," said Uday Birajdar, CEO, and Co-founder, AutomationEdge.

AutomationEdge, recently launched its RPA on-cloud solution; which makes AutomationEdge as the first vendor to offer RPA as a Service (RPAaaS). AutomationEdge's 'Pay-as-you-use' subscription will help customers eliminate the need to buy, deploy, and maintain the hardware and software, reducing the overall TCO.

About AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge is the leading IT automation and Robotic Process Automation solution. It offers a full range of intelligent automation technologies including RPA, cognitive automation including chatbot, machine learning, ETL, ready API integrations and IT automation as an Enterprise Automation Platform. AutomationEdge has already delivered its innovative solution to large multinationals like American Express, Capita, Coty, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Life, Smart Dubai Government, Mashreq Bank, Cadence Systems and Genpact. For more information, visit www.automationedge.com.

Follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media contact:

Siva Juturi

AutomationEdge Technologies Inc.

siva.juturi@automationedge.com



SOURCE AutomationEdge Technologies Inc.