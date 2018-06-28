Gartner’s Software Advice Names Bright Pattern FrontRunner for Call Center Software

Software Advice evaluated over 100 products and only those with top scores are featured in the report. Bright Pattern scored No. 2 in both usability and customer recommendations above top competitors like Five9 and inContact.

"With so many vendors in the customer service space, it is hard for companies to select the best and brightest technology provider to help them achieve their business goals," continued McCloskey. "Companies like Gartner and Software Advice help to rate vendors and inform buyers of top solutions in the industry. Recognition as a FrontRunner by Gartner is incredible validation as we continue to innovate our product to build better customer experiences."

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on usability and user recommendations for businesses.

Download the report to see how Bright Pattern and other vendors compared and to get your free copy of the 2018 Market Trends.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern's cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com.

The content for FrontRunners is derived from actual end-user reviews and ratings as well as vendor-supplied and publicly available product and company information applied against a documented methodology; the results neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or any of its affiliates.

