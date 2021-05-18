Gartner's Software Advice names Polaris PSA as a FrontRunner

The enterprise-ready, configurable, and scalable PSA solution breaks down data silos while providing 100% accurate and consistent data to enable businesses to operate in harmony across groups. It delivers real-time visibility into the organization's work, leading to more agile responses, and more rapidly getting and keeping resources, projects, and finances on-track and optimized.

"This recognition is a great honor as it reflects the true experience and sentiment of our customers," said Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO of Replicon Inc, the maker of Polaris PSA. "We created Polaris self-driving PSA to help our customers discover hidden opportunities in bidding, utilization, project delivery, and billing to improve profitability by making better decisions, based on a real-time, accurate, holistic view of their total business across practices, clients, and roles."

Polaris PSA introduces a number of innovative approaches to empower businesses to improve and optimize project, resource, and financial management:

MissionControl provides a comprehensive real-time view of the pulse of the business for leaders focused on practices, clients, projects, resources, or finances, as well as integration with leading BI tools.

SmartBudget makes it easy to optimize professional services revenue and pricing by accounting for all relevant metrics including true resource costs, utilization, margins & more.

SmartMatch is an intelligent resource recommendation engine that provides the best resource option based on the criteria, and ensures the right resources are allocated to the right projects.

SmartBeats and Project Pulse provide real-time insights into the status of projects and tasks, with ongoing updates to: work completed, work to be done, and estimated completion, instead of relying on out-of-date weekly timesheets.

Collaborative Resourcing Workflow enables conversations between project and resource managers around the right resources for projects.

Skills Cloud provides tracking and smart display of skills, certifications and expertise levels for each resource as needed by your services firm.

Project, Resource and Financial Governance standardizes projects, resource, billing, and other processes across your services business for a consistent view.

Bill Plan Engine and Multidimensional Rate Card provides versatile bill plan modeling to accommodate various client/project billing and invoicing needs – fixed-bid, time & materials, flat or any combination.

Mobile, Enterprise-Grade, Cloud Platform is secure, global, configurable and scalable to support millions of users.

Plug-and-Play offers smooth integration so you can share project, resource, time, costs and billing information with your ecosystem - whatever that may be.

To see Polaris PSA live demo and check pricing information please contact Polaris Sales at (877) 762-2519 or [email protected]

About Polaris:

Polaris, the world's first Self-driving PSA, has created a new category for Professional Services Automation . For the first time, leaders get intelligent help with decision making as Polaris does the heavy lifting, analyzes real-time data, and delivers live recommendations on the best possible choices for them to decide from. Polaris is created by the team at Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, with over 25 years of industry leadership in enterprise time tracking. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, including PwC, SAS, NTT, NSC Global, Omnicom, and Aon. To learn more, visit PolarisPSA.com

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, has over 20 years of industry leadership and is pioneering a new approach to time management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers solutions for global time and gross pay compliance, enterprise time management for ERP, professional services automation, and an SDK for continued development – expanding the company's award-winning portfolio of cloud-based products, including complete solution sets for client billing, project costing, and time and attendance. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, with over 400 employees around the globe including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com.

Subscribe to Replicon's YouTube channel : https://bit.ly/3sHPXkV

Follow Replicon on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/replicon

Follow Replicon on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/replicon

About Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com

FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

SOURCE Polaris

Related Links

https://www.replicon.com/polaris-psa/

