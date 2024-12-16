Garuda Indonesia selects three advanced fares management solutions from Sabre

Indonesia's national flag carrier has selected Sabre Fares Manager, Contract Manager and Fares Optimizer to improve revenue opportunities through intelligent pricing recommendations

SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with Garuda Indonesia. The airline will use fare management solutions from Sabre to enhance its pricing management capabilities, streamline operations, and reinforce its competitive positioning. By adopting Sabre's advanced solutions, Garuda Indonesia aims to support its broader transformation strategy and address critical challenges in fare management.

"We're thrilled to welcome Garuda Indonesia to the growing list of airlines that trust Sabre's proven fare management solutions," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales. "The addition of Garuda Indonesia to our airline partner portfolio, alongside other recent signings, is a clear indication of the market's confidence in our advanced fares optimization technology. Sabre's Fares Manager, Contract Manager, and Fares Optimizer will play a pivotal role in helping Garuda Indonesia navigate market complexities and achieve its revenue goals."

Taken in combination, Sabre Fares Manager, Contract Manager, and Fares Optimizer are designed to tackle industry challenges head-on, enabling airlines to:

Reduce revenue leakage by automating fare management process and ensuring revenue opportunities are captured;

Implement optimal pricing strategies through the use of advanced analytics and real-time insights, enabling airlines to develop and execute strategies that respond dynamically to market changes, demand fluctuations and competitive pressures;

Enhance agility in a dynamic market, ensuring airlines can remain competitive and aligned with customer demand:

Have integrated end-to-end automation and advanced intelligence to proactively adjust fares in real time

"This agreement with Sabre represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to optimize our operations and enhance our competitive edge," said Muhamad Yusuf, Product Development Group Head, Garuda Indonesia. "We are confident that Sabre's innovative fare management solutions will provide us with the tools we need to drive revenue growth, improve pricing accuracy, and support our overall business strategy."

Garuda Indonesia flies an extensive domestic, regional, and international schedule, including to Europe, the Middle East, and elsewhere in Asia Pacific. With this agreement, Garuda Indonesia joins over 30 airlines globally that have entrusted Sabre with their fare management needs.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Garuda Indonesia

Presenting a new level of service excellence in air travel, Garuda Indonesia, the national airline of Indonesia, seamlessly connects 60 destinations worldwide, including exotic locations in the beautiful archipelago of Indonesia all at once. As a national flag carrier, the airline proudly serves its passengers with the award-winning distinct service "Garuda Indonesia Experience", which highlights Indonesia's warm hospitality and rich diverse culture. Garuda Indonesia group currently operates a total of 210 aircraft with an average age of less than five years, consist of 142 fleets which operate by Garuda Indonesia, and 68 fleets operate by Citilink as a Low-Cost Carrier. Through the company's ongoing development program, in 2020 Garuda Indonesia has received a number of international awards, including achieving the 5-Star On-Time Performance Rating 2020 from OAG Flightview, which is an Independent On-Time Performance rating agency based in the UK. For more information visit www.garuda-indonesia.com

