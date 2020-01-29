Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center Appoints Donald M. Casey, Jr. to Board of Directors

From 2010 to 2012, the veteran business leader served as the first CEO of the West Health Institute, the applied medical research arm of West Health, a family of nonprofit organizations dedicated to lowering healthcare costs and enabling successful aging. Before that, Casey spent 25 years at Johnson & Johnson, where he served in various executive positions including worldwide chairman for the company's comprehensive care group.

"Don brings considerable experience and an outstanding record of achievement in healthcare to our board," said Shelley Lyford, chair of the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center's board of directors and president and CEO of West Health. "He also shares our deep commitment to bringing comprehensive and life-changing oral healthcare services to seniors in need here in California and across the nation. And, I am personally delighted to have the opportunity to work with Don, once again, to further the reach and impact of our innovative, comprehensive and low-cost model of care."

"I am proud to serve on the board of this transformative organization that is delivering holistic, patient-centered oral healthcare to a vulnerable population," Casey said. "I look forward to advancing this important work – and, it is great to be part of the West family, again!"

"Don understands the importance of providing person-centered geriatric dentistry," said Karen Becerra, DDS, MPH, CEO and dental director of the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center. "He will be a tremendous asset to our board, and he joins us as we are implementing new business strategies to grow and sustain our new North County location."

Casey is a member of the Dentsply Sirona board of directors and serves on the boards of AdvaMed and the James Foundation. He earned a Bachelor of Finance degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame.

About the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center

The nonprofit Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center , through its innovative care model, offers high-quality, affordable oral healthcare with comprehensive education, health and wellness services to seniors throughout San Diego County. With two locations in Downtown San Diego and North County, the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center was established by the nonprofit Gary and Mary West Foundation , whose founders are philanthropists Gary and Mary West. For more information, visit seniordentalcenter.org .

