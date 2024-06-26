Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund Announces Second Annual Award

LEDYARD, Conn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund proudly announces Sarah Banach as the second annual recipient of this prestigious award. The presentation took place during the Ledyard High School (LHS) annual Awards Night on June 4, 2024, with Sarah being recognized for her exceptional qualities that mirror those of the scholarship's namesake, Gary Atkinson.

Gary Atkinson, Ledyard High School Class of 1973 Valedictorian and PanAm 103 Lockerbie Terrorist Bombing victim Patty Hall (L, Ledyard High School Class of 1973, co-presenter of 2024 Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Award, Sarah Banach (center, recipient 2024 Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Award) and Susan Boucher Parker (right, Ledyard High School Class of 1973 and co-presenter of the 2024 Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Award.

Sarah, a graduating senior at Ledyard High School, has been a beacon of leadership, academic excellence, and community service throughout her high school career. Lauren Kane, School Counselor at LHS, commends Sarah's character: "Sarah stands out because of her poise, positive demeanor, and work ethic. She is the type of student I know I can count on if I need a volunteer or a peer mentor. Sarah consistently demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to academic excellence."

The scholarship, established to honor the memory of Gary Atkinson and his enduring values, seeks to support LHS graduates who exhibit leadership, kindness, and a passion for continuous improvement—traits that Sarah exemplifies. "Sarah's achievements in academics and her active involvement in our community make her the ideal candidate for this award," Kane added.

Continued Success and Support

The scholarship fund has seen significant growth in contributions, thanks to the community's support and recent fundraising initiatives, including a matching challenge that has been extended through July 4th. As of now, the fund has raised over $30,000, with more than $28,000 available to support future scholars.

A Bright Future Ahead

As Sarah prepares to advance her education, the Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship is pleased to provide her with the financial support to attend the college of her choice, further enabling her to pursue her ambitions and continue making a significant impact on the community.

About the Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund:

The Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund, established in memory of distinguished LHS alumnus Gary Atkinson, supports Ledyard High School graduates in their pursuit of higher education. This scholarship recognizes exemplary students who embody Gary's values of leadership, kindness, and a passion for lifelong learning, with the goal of nurturing future leaders dedicated to making a positive impact in the world.

Those interested in learning more about Gary Atkinson's legacy or wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund can visit https://imaginescholarship.org for more information.

Contact:

John Dunham, President

The Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund, Inc.

Phone: (415)412-7770

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.imaginescholarship.org

SOURCE Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund