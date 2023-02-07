Gary Benveniste of Reveald, Inc. Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveald, a leading provider of Continuous Exposure Management solutions today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Gary Benveniste, Senior Director Strategic Alliances, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Gary brings over 20 years of channel leadership experience within the IT and cybersecurity arenas. He's had decades of success building partner alliances and driving channel relationships and subsequent sales motions on both the cybersecurity services and product side. Gary utilizes both business experience and his broad network to identify and drive strategic and tactical execution plans within the alliance partner ecosystem. His experience has included high-profile vendors and service providers including Intel, McAfee, Cylance, NWN and BlackBerry.

"Gary is the epitome of a relationship builder, necessary to drive trust in building and managing channel strategies and programs. From the C-Suite to the frontline salespeople, he is deeply respected as a partner," said Brett Kelsey, CEO of Reveald. "He possesses the ability to influence and drive high-level channel initiatives and successful partnerships that elevate business and impact the bottom line. Gary is very deserving of the recognition as a CRN Channel Chief, and we are lucky to have him driving our channel initiatives."

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Reveald

Reveald is the only managed services company to offer a holistic approach to cybersecurity focused on the offense plus defense continuum to maximize risk reduction for clients. From operationalized continuous exposure management to comprehensive managed defense to moving beyond remediation to full resolution of risk and threat issues, Reveald solves the people, processes, and technology equation to deliver proven business outcomes.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Reveald