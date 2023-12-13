Gary Brecka's Ultimate Water Fast Featuring PerfectAmino

PerfectAmino

13 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Brecka is running his Ultimate Human Water Fast from December 19-21, featuring PerfectAmino Electrolytes to ensure proper cellular hydration and PerfectAmino to prevent muscle loss during the fast.

When we fast, our bodies go through a state called autophagy, where old cells are broken down and replaced, and other cells are repaired.

Gary Brecka’s Ultimate Water Fast
Growth hormone and testosterone levels rise, cortisol and insulin levels lower, our body switches to burning body fat instead of sugar, our cells get rid of toxins and free radicals, energy levels rise, mood rises, and overall health increases dramatically.

It's an incredible process with numerous health and anti-aging benefits.

And PerfectAmino and PerfectAmino Electrolytes are key to getting the best results.

Electrolytes regulate cellular water levels, energy creation, and nervous system and brain function.

They're needed during a fast because not only do they allow you to stay hydrated, but with their cellular water regulation they allow toxins and other substances to be released from cells and needed nutrients to enter the cells, a process that speeds up considerably during autophagy.

If we weren't taking them, this process would be hindered and we'd lose much of the gains we'd hoped to achieve.

PerfectAmino serves a different purpose.

The lack of calories coming in during a fast are what trigger autophagy. Our body first burns all available sugar in the body, converts amino acids in the blood stream to sugar and burns this, and when these are gone autophagy sets in and cellular repair starts.

But this can lead to muscle loss as some of the cells removed are muscle cells. Without new protein the body can't replace them all.

We can't take other proteins during this as a portion of the amino acids they contain are converted to calories, which would break the fast and take us out of autophagy.

PerfectAmino is different. It's the precise ratio of essential amino acids needed to synthesize new protein, with near perfect utilization, but without the caloric impact.

Five grams of PerfectAmino provides the same amount of protein synthesis as thirty grams of whey, but with a caloric impact of less than one calorie.

So we get protein synthesis without the calories to break the fast or take us out of autophagy, allowing our cells to fully repair or replace themselves.

Find out more at https://bodyhealth.com/ultimate/waterfast and use the code ULTIMATE10 for 10% off.

SOURCE PerfectAmino

