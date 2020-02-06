Gary Cardone to lead ePropelled's Engineering and Product Development

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, a leader in magnetic engineering technology for electro-magnetic motors, today announced that their engineering and product development team will be led by Vice President, Gary Cardone.

CEO and President Nick Grewal says, "We are lucky to have Gary in charge of our engineering and product development. He has a great amount of experience as an engineer and manager in high-tech companies and a track record of bringing products to market in a timely manner."

As VP of Engineering, Gary has over 30 years' experience in product development where he has held positions as Director of Technology as well as Director and Vice President of Product Development. He has worked for start-up companies such as Netezza Corporation and Cereva Networks and large organizations such as Wang Laboratories, 3Com and Mueller Systems. He has several patents in the area of Storage Systems and PC design. Gary holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, as well as post graduate studies in Electrical Engineering at the University of Massachusetts.

Cardone explains, "We believe the electric motor market is ready for disruptive innovation. I am excited to have this opportunity to drive the development of such truly innovative solutions that will help our customers succeed in their respective markets."

ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Our patented intelligent motors and generators are software controlled and enable new levels of both energy and system-level efficiencies in aviation, aerospace and electric vehicles as well as industrial and HVAC applications. For more information, please visit www.ePropelled.com .

