GARY CONWAY JOINS SAULSBURY AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

ODESSA, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 -- Saulsbury is pleased to announce the most recent addition to its executive team, with Gary Conway joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

With over 30 years of industry experience and a proven track record in midstream asset management and strategy, Gary brings vast expertise and skilled leadership to strengthen operations and guide future growth.

Gary's career has spanned several key leadership roles, including his recent position as Founder, President, and CEO of Vaquero Midstream LLC, where he successfully led the development and operations of large-scale gas gathering and processing assets in the Permian Basin. His visionary leadership and ability to integrate innovative solutions, such as renewable energy sources and cutting-edge technology, were instrumental in transforming their midstream operations.

"We are very excited and fortunate that Gary has decided to join us here at Saulsbury," said Chief Executive Officer Matt Saulsbury. "His vast industry experience, strong like-minded values, and strategic, forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with our vision of the future. I am confident that Gary will be a seamless extension of our leadership group and will play a critical role in driving our company's continued success and growth."

"I am incredibly excited to join Saulsbury and contribute to the continued success of the organization," said Gary Conway. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on the company's legacy of operational excellence and drive further growth. Saulsbury is such an impressive group that has undeniable ethics, demonstrated values in the way they work, and deep industry knowledge with a level of sophistication to compliment all of the industry sectors they serve."

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to power the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial and renewables markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Corpus Christi, and Abilene, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.

