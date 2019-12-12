Gary Glucroft Joins Anyone Home as Chief Sales Officer

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone Home Inc., the industry-leading provider of technology that helps rental-housing operators engage and connect with residents and prospects, today announced Gary Glucroft, a veteran multifamily executive with extensive experience in solutions-based software sales, has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer.

Glucroft has been charged with managing and enhancing the growth of Anyone Home's client base. He will work with Anyone Home's sales, account management and operations teams to optimize an already successful model of client growth and satisfaction. Glucroft was the founder and president of The Screening Pros. Over 12 years, he managed the company's impressive expansion until its acquisition by the CoStar Group in 2017. He then spent two years with CoStar as a division president, where he had a leadership role in new product development.

"This is a tremendously exciting time for Anyone Home. We continue to expand our footprint through the rental housing industry, so it is an ideal time to welcome Gary into the fold, as he has a proven track record of successfully growing companies," said Todd Katler, CEO of Anyone Home. "The combination of his vast knowledge of the multifamily space and his experience in operational software sales will be a huge help to us as we prepare to launch additional products while also growing our national sales team. I am thrilled he has joined us."

Glucroft's career also includes stints as a regional vice president for First Advantage Safe Rent and as a vice president of sales and marketing for the U.D. Registry before it was acquired by First Advantage Safe Rent.

About Anyone Home

Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, Anyone Home is the premier contact center and customer relationship management (CRM) solution for the rental housing market, providing the highest level of customer engagement and satisfaction. Anyone Home's combined platform provides unmatched insight into the customer journey that results in actionable analytics.

Solutions include CRM, Self-Guided Tours, Concierge Chatbot, Access Scheduler, Contact Center and Call Analysis.

For more information, visit anyonehome.com.

